Stephanie Meadow books place in US Open field after finishing top at qualifying event in Arizona

Stephanie Meadow will take her place in the field at the US Women’s Open from June 2-5 after finishing top of the leaderboard at Tuesday’s 36-hole qualifier in Arizona.

The Jordanstown woman shot rounds of 70 and 72 to finish tied at the top at two-under-par with England’s Bronte Law and German amateur Anna Forsterling, who also received places at the richest Major in women’s golf.

The prize fund for the US Open, which this year will be played at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina, has been almost doubled this year to $10million and Meadow will now get a shot at walking away a champion alongside Cavan’s Leona Maguire, who has already automatically qualified.

Meadow was second in the standings after her first round, four birdies and two bogeys leading to a two-under 70 at Gainey Ranch Golf Club which left her two shots back of Britney Yada and knowing one more good performance would see her qualify.

And she produced it, with three birdies – one crucially coming at her 36th hole – and three bogeys leading to a 72 which was enough to put her in the top-three who earned invites to the US Open.

Law carded rounds of 74 and 68 to tie Meadow at the top and receive her spot in the final field, while amateur Forsterling added a second round 70 to her first round of 72 to join them.

First round leader Yada finished in a share of fourth at one-under-par, one shot off the required mark after a three-over 75 in her second round.

Meadow has an excellent history at the US Open having finished third in her first ever appearance at the Major at Pinehurst in 2014 and also competed at last year’s event in the Olympic Club in San Francisco, where she missed the cut.

The 30-year-old has started the season well having secured two top-20 finishes in her last four events and currently sits 51st in the Race to CME Globe standings on the LPGA Tour, and now she will have another shot at Major glory in June.