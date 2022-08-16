Stephanie Meadow keen to move on after unhappy homecoming

The disappointment was inescapable on Friday for Stephanie Meadow at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational. Playing at her home event – a tournament she won in its first edition in 2019 – missing the cut after the second round was not the intended plan.

An opening four-over 76 at Massereene did the damage, meaning her solid one-under 72 at Galgorm Castle on day two wasn’t enough for her to make it into the weekend. Her second missed cut in a row, and this one hurt even more than only playing two rounds at the AIG Women’s Open a week prior.

Meadow was still able to enjoy the event despite only playing half of it, but the frustration stemmed from the fact that, when she wanted her game to click the most, it failed to do so in County Antrim.

“Not a good week. Didn’t have anything close to how well I’ve played the rest of the year and it’s disappointing to come here, my favourite event of the year, and hit the ball like that,” sighed the Jordanstown woman.

“It is what it is. It’s golf, sometimes it happens. I’ll move on, focus on the rest of the year.

“I love coming back and seeing all the faces from Ulster golf and Irish golf all over the place. And to have my family out watching me, you wish you could give them something to cheer for but unfortunately it wasn’t to be this week.

“It’s tough, but it’s a great venue and I get to spend the next week here before I head back to Phoenix. I appreciate everyone’s support and I guess it’s better luck next year.”

Indeed, she’s so determined to turn things around next year that she’s even considering a change to her schedule so that she places extra priority on the event.

“This was week five for me in a row internationally, so there was a lot of travel and a lot of golf,” explained the 30-year-old.

“Was that one week too many? Maybe. I’ll have to look back and reflect on that.

“It’s tough, you want to play as much as you can but you also have to put yourself in a physical and mental condition where you can compete.

“This is an important one for me and prioritising this week in the schedule is something I might have to do going forward.”

But before thinking about next season, there’s still the rest of this campaign to think about. Meadow will now spend the remainder of this week at home, combining a bit of rest and relaxation with a few sponsors commitments and some practice here and there before heading back to Arizona ahead of the run-in of the LPGA Tour.

It has been a remarkably consistent term for Meadow, who has missed just six cuts in 16 starts, but she is still waiting for that big result that will guarantee her playing rights for next season.

Currently ranked 66th in the Race to CME Globe and needing a top-80 finish to ensure she has full playing rights for 2023, if she finishes the season the way she has started it, she should have no concerns in that sense. That would mark a welcome change from the past few years, where she has had to pick herself up for a big finish in her final tournament to retain her card.

Meadow is aiming higher, though. She still thinks we haven’t seen the best of her this season, even as she also believes this has been her best term on the LPGA Tour, and she is being patient in the build-up to the climax.

“There’s roughly a third of the season left, so hopefully I’ve got a good finish in me and can make it into the Tour Championship and the Asian Swing overseas,” she adds.

“I’ve had two pretty good finishes (10th at both the JTBC Classic and KPMG PGA Championship) but I don’t think I’ve had ‘my week’ yet. I’ve had my chances and tied-10th is still pretty good at a Major, but I felt like I still had more in the tank that week.

“I’m just working on the same things and trusting it’ll all come together. I’m excited for the rest of the season.

“I have around eight weeks left to have good weeks, but I’m happy with how it’s gone so far — it’s definitely an improvement on last year.”