Stephanie Meadow: PGA Championship final day duel with Leona Maguire will be great for Irish golf

Cavan's Leona Maguire is looking for her first Major triumph at the KPMG PGA Championship

Stephanie Meadow is two shots off the lead headed into the final round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

It’s all set up perfectly for an all-Irish battle for the KPMG PGA Championship title as Jordanstown’s Stephanie Meadow will head into the final round at Baltusrol trailing Cavan’s Leona Maguire by just two strokes.

A superb four-under 67 in her third round in New Jersey saw Meadow set the early clubhouse target at five-under-par, only for it to be beaten by Korea’s Jenny Shin shortly after as her 66 took her to six-under.

But Shin would then be overtaken by 36-hole leader Maguire, who birdied her final hole to maintain a run of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s as she carded a two-under 69 to reach seven-under, leaving it delicately poised with one round to play in the second women’s Major of the year.

Maguire looks to be the one to beat as she goes in search of her first Major title, particularly coming off the back of last week’s win at the Meijer LPGA Classic, but Meadow is also gunning for her first Major success and she insists she's relishing the opportunity to triumph on a big day for Irish golf.

“This is why we practice, right? That’s it. This is why I do what I do, and I’m just going to enjoy it,” said the 31-year-old.

“I can’t think of anything much better for Irish women’s golf, which is incredible. (Leona and I) have been close. I mean, we’ve known each other since she was probably 10, and I was 13 or something like that. So it’s been quite the journey together for both of us to make it.

"Obviously I was there last week when she won. It was great to kind of share that moment with her. I know how hard she works. I know how hard everybody works out here. So it’s just great for Irish golf.

"Obviously I've been gone for quite some time now, but I go back three, four, five times a year. I still have family there, a lot of support. Every time we have an event in Ireland, there are loads and loads of people that come out.

"I know they're rooting for both of us, and I hope that we can inspire some young girls in the process."

It was a fine day for Meadow, who has only one top-10 finish in a Major since her breakthrough third-placed finish at the 2014 U.S. Open but looks to be trending in the right direction.

The Galgorm touring pro, who finished 13th last week as Maguire was winning, posted five birdies and just one bogey in a tidy third round to post her 67 and rocket up the leaderboard, ensuring she will be in the penultimate group today.

It’s a rare position for Meadow to find herself having failed to record a top-10 in any event this season, and she hasn’t won since claiming victory at the 2019 World Invitational at Galgorm, but she insists she is not going to be overawed by the occasion.

"I'm never surprised. I want to see my name up there and it's been quite the journey this year so far," she conceded.

“Obviously I have been out on tour for a long time, nine years. I want the win just as much as anybody else but, at the same time, I need to stay within myself and focus on the process.

“At the end of the day I want to win, and I’m not shy about being competitive.”

Maguire is the one holding all the cards, her birdie at the par-five 18th breaking her tie at the top with Shin as four birdies and two bogeys led to a 69 that has her one clear at the top at seven-under-par, with Shin the middle of the Irish sandwich as a bogey-free 66 - the joint-lowest round of anybody in the field on Saturday - took her to six-under-par.

On the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy will begin the final round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut nine shots off leader Keegan Bradley after a four-under 66 in his third round at TPC River Highlands.

The World No.3 signed for five birdies and one bogey to end the day tied for 15th, with Bradley taking a one-stroke lead over Chez Reavie into the final day at 21-under.

Meanwhile, at the Open de Bretagne on the Challenge Tour, a two-over 72 from Cormac Sharvin will see him enter the final round just inside the top-20 at one-under-par overall, eight shots off joint-leaders Stuart Manley and Benjamin Follett-Smith.

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy struggled to a third round 77 at Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André to drop back to a share of 31st at two-over-par.