Stephanie Meadow set to welcome back women's World event

Pandemic robbed me of Galgorm title defence but bring on 2021: Ulster ace

Had this year progressed as hoped then Stephanie Meadow would not only have been defending her ISPS HANDA World Invitational title at Galgorm Castle, she would have been doing so on the LPGA Tour.

The plan was for the tournament to make the step up from an independent event to one that would be sanctioned by the world's leading women's tour, one that would have had a stellar line-up in attendance.

Scheduled for the week after the Scottish Open and the week prior to the Women's Open, the World Invitational was set to welcome a world-class field to Galgorm and co-host Massereene as one of the few events around the world that featured both men and women in the field competing for equal prize money.

Instead, the coronavirus pandemic took hold and removed any chance of the event being played this year, however defending champion Meadow is looking forward to when she can return to the Co Antrim course and put her title on the line against some of the best women's golf has to offer, with the LPGA set to back the tournament in 2021.

"It was pretty disappointing," admitted Meadow of not getting the opportunity to defend the crown she won after beating Solheim Cup star Charley Hull by one shot last year. "It's always nice to defend your title, and with it being an LPGA event this year it would have been huge, but it's going to go on. This year is just a weird year.

"But I know the LPGA are going to support it for years to come and that's the most important thing. It's going to be massive.

"Where it's situated in the schedule is also important. It should be Scottish, Irish, British so it means everybody is over there and it'll encourage people to come and play and be on that time zone.

"It's really nice to be able to showcase a lovely parkland course and what the whole island has to offer. With the LPGA behind it, it's going to grow immensely."

The Jordanstown girl, who is off this week after competing in last week's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship where she finished tied 59th, would have been coming into the event on some form too, given her recent results and performances.

Meadow, the touring professional for Galgorm Castle, started the year 234th in the world rankings but has slowly risen to 176th, boosted by top-20 finishes at the Vic Open, Australian Open and, more recently, the Marathon LPGA Classic.

Her tied-39th finish at the recent Women's Open was also a superb result when you factor in the hurricane-like conditions that swept into Troon a couple of weeks ago, which makes the fact she won't get to defend her World Invitational crown until next year even harder to take.

But that doesn't worry Meadow, who believes she's still riding the wave of that victory in front of her home crowd and hopes she can keep that going for the rest of this season and into 2021.

"I think (winning the World Invitational) turned around my year. I retained my card, I played well after it and I think that's still going on," said the 28-year-old.

"I proved to myself that I can win and, even though it wasn't an LPGA event, there were still some fabulous girls playing. To do it in front of a home crowd and under so much pressure turned things around for me."

After a week off to rest and work on a few small things in her game, Meadow will be back in action next week at the second women's Major of the year, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California.

The closest the Galgorm ace has come to winning a Major was her breakout third-place finish at the US Open back in 2014, but she believes that her game is in the right shape to make an impact on the leaderboard.

"I've been trending in the right direction and I've been playing some decent golf. I didn't finish that great at the Arkansas Championship, but I've definitely seen some positives compared to the last few years so I'm feeling really good," said the Rio 2016 Olympian.

"I love the golf course at the ANA, it sits up well for my game, so if I keep plugging away I hope that will get me over the line."