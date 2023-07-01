Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith in front at the halfway mark in Detroit

Taylor Moore was in a share of the halfway lead in Detroit (Carlos Osorio/AP).

America’s Taylor Moore and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared a narrow lead ahead of a jam-packed leaderboard at the halfway mark of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The pair finished Friday’s second round on 13 under par after mirroring each other’s scores across the first two days – Moore carding a 64 and 67, while Pendrith scored a 67 on Thursday followed by a 64.

They lead by one stroke from America’s Rickie Fowler and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.

England’s Aaron Rai features among a group of four players in the hunt on 11 under, after he recovered from an early bogey to head into the clubhouse on Friday with a score of 68.

Six players are a shot further back, with just four strokes separating the top 18.