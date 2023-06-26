‘The cheque’s not bad’: Stephanie Meadow gets major pay day despite falling short at PGA Championship

Stephanie Meadow tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow fell short in her bid for a first Major championship at the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol on Sunday – but admitted there was a pretty big silver lining.

The 31-year-old from Jordanstown battled right to the end but fell agonisingly short of landing the title, after she shot a final round 70 to finish on six-under, two shots behind winner Ruoning Yin of China at the tournament.

Her final place in the leaderboard saw Meadow earn $423,070 (£332,164), significantly more than she has previously earned in her career thus far. It catapults her earnings for the season to $499,036 (£391,942).

For comparison, finishing in joint thirteenth place at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give earlier this month earned the Northern Irish golfer $37,829 (£29,701).

Before then the highest payday of her career came back in 2014 when she finished third at the US Women’s Open earning $271,373 (£213,098).



Meadow had gone into the final round two shots off the lead and had given herself a chance to get into a play-off when she holed a big birdie putt at the 17th.

It meant she needed an eagle three at the last to force extra holes but, after a perfect drive, topped her second shot, all but ending her chances.

Asked why she was still able to smile after such a disappointing finish and ending up in a tie for third, she laughed: “Well it’s been a long time since I finished third… and the cheque’s not bad."

"That was not my career best shot,” she said of her 18th approach. “I’ll just wipe that from the memory for now. It was one of those shots where I had to hit it absolutely perfect and I think I just tried to swing too hard. It happens. The best players in the world can do it.”

It marks a second notable major performance for Meadow, who finished in third place in the 2014 US Open on what was her tour debut.

"It’s been a long time since 2014 so to get that again, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, personally and professionally,” she said. I’m proud of myself.”

Meadow is now ranked 151 in the world having moved up 16 places following her finish at the PGA tournament.

