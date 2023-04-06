The Masters day one: Rory McIlroy and amateur Matt McClean tee it up at Augusta

World number two Rory McIlroy comes into the Masters in good form, with one win and three top three finishes in six 2023 events. — © Getty Images

Northern Ireland has two golfers teeing it up in the opening round of the year’s first major championship today.

Rory McIlroy is once again out in search of his fifth major title and the green jacket he needs to complete the career grand slam while Malone GC’s Matt McClean is swapping his day job as an optometrist to tee it up with the world’s best thanks to his US Mid-Amateur victory last year.

Find out how they get on as we keep you up to date with the opening round right here: