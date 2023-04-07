The Masters day two: Rory McIlroy attempts recovery after poor first day

World number two Rory McIlroy comes into the Masters in good form, with one win and three top three finishes in six 2023 events. — © Getty Images

Northern Ireland has two golfers competing in the second round of the year’s first major championship today.

Rory McIlroy insisted yesterday his opening round of 72 was not “disastrous” and admitted it was hard to stay patient as 36 players broke par on the opening day at the Masters.

Meanwhile Malone GC’s Matt McClean enjoyed his first day after briefly topping the leader board.

Find out how they get on today as we keep you up to date with the second round right here: