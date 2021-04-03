'The whole world's watching': Olivia Mehaffey excited to tackle Augusta in title mix of Women's Amateur Championship

Banbridge's Olivia Mehaffey is preparing for one of the biggest rounds of her career thus far as she enters the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship today just one shot off the lead.

After playing her first two rounds at nearby Champions Retreat in level par, the 23-year-old takes to Augusta National itself this afternoon (3.10pm) in the penultimate group, one shot back of leaders Rose Zhang, the World No.1, and Ingrid Lindblad.

Mehaffey, who plays college golf at Arizona State, reached the final round at this event in 2019 but wasn't really in contention, but she says she's thrilled to be firmly in the mix this time.

"It's Augusta National - we're on this stage right now that the whole world's watching, and there's going to be more pressure than I'm sure anybody's ever felt," said Mehaffey.

"It's definitely nice to be in contention. That's why we're all here. We want to compete, we want to win, we want to show the world what women golfers are capable of, and I think that's the exciting thing."

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire kept her Major dreams on life support as she battled to a second round 73 in the ANA Inspiration in California.

Chasing her maiden LPGA win in the opening Major of the season, the gutsy Cavan star (26) was a shot off the lead after opening with a five-under 67.

But despite struggling with her irons in a two-over back nine at Mission Hills, she limited the damage to finish the day just two shots behind clubhouse leader Anna Nordqvist (70) on four under.

The Slieve Russell star started well in sweltering, near windless conditions in Palm Springs, making an eight footer for birdie at her third hole of the day to join overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit at the top on six-under.

But it was a struggle on her homeward nine as she dropped a shot at the first, chipped close to birdie the par-five second, but then three-putted the third from nearly 50 feet to go back to level for the day.

A 15-foot chance slid past the edge at the fourth, but after getting up and down for par at the short fifth, where her tee shot almost rolled back into the penalty area, she conjured a miraculous bogey five at the sixth.

A weak approach into the water left her 100 yards for her fourth and a double-bogey looked certain as she came up short of the green. But she chipped in from 20 yards for her five, then made an eight footer for par at the par-three eighth before closing with a par five.