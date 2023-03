Northern Ireland’s Royal St George’s captain proud to assume Claret Jug responsibilities

Tim Dickson, from Dungannon, presents Collin Morikawa with the Claret Jug at The Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club

Unless your name is Collin Morikawa or Darren Clarke, chances are you’re never going to get the opportunity to get your hands on the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Royal St George’s.