Tiger Woods can win another Major, believes Padraig Harrington after watching former World No.1’s return in The Match

Pádraig Harrington saw enough from Tiger Woods in The Match to believe the Californian will win a 16th Major title.

The Dubliner (51) tees it up with his eldest son Paddy (19) opposite reigning champion John Daly and John Daly II in the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando tomorrow.

Woods tees it up with his son Charlie (13) and while Harrington is keen to see the youngster in action again, he's equally fascinated to watch Woods in person after seeing signs in last week's charity exhibition that he can still challenge for a Major if he regains some ball speed.

"I was looking at the speed numbers, so I want to go and see it in person and see if he's got that," Harrington said.

"I think he needs a little bit of physicality, as in that ball speed. It's just tough if you go out there against the young guys, there are so many of them that are overpowering golf courses.

"If you are not somewhat able to keep up there initially — you're not doubting Tiger down the last nine holes — but the little bit of extra speed will help him be good in the first 63 holes.

"The last nine holes, who would want to be coming down the stretch against Tiger? All these young guys know he's capable of doing anything at that stage."

While it remains to be seen if Woods will be fit enough for the Masters, Harrington reckons he will be a factor again.

"I am not saying he could be; I believe he will be a danger," Harrington said. "I think he'll win another major. The way I looked at him, I genuinely think he will be in contention. Every tournament you can play, if it's like a major, he's going to have a chance."