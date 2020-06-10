'Tiger Woods was my hero, his skin colour didn't matter': Rory McIlroy backs drive to bring racism to an end

Rory McIlroy has backed the 'amazing' drive to bring racism to an end and says the world needs more tolerance and less ignorance.

The world number one golfer was speaking on the eve of the PGA Tour's return to action and in the wake of the global protests following the death of George Floyd.

"I think everyone can be a bit more tolerant, a little more educated and not as ignorant," he said.

"There has never been a place in society for what has gone on in the world over the past however many hundreds of years. The fact that it does seem to be this real will to change and have reform is amazing.

"It's been a great thing to see and I hope it continues to be in the conversation. People have learned a lot over the last few weeks and hopefully we'll see things change as time goes on."

A minute's silence will be held at this week's PGA Tour event at 8.46am, to mark the length of time - eight minutes and 46 seconds - that a police officer's knee was held on George Floyd's neck.

"What the PGA Tour has done is a wonderful gesture," added McIlroy.

"My hero growing up was Tiger Woods. Tiger doesn't look the same as me and had a very different upbringing to the one I had but he was my hero. It didn't matter what colour his skin was or what his beliefs were, Tiger was my hero.

"He's been a lot of kids heroes, who have grown up playing golf.

"We've been very lucky to have him in our game and I think there should be more people like him in golf. Harold Varner (fellow PGA Tour player) said it is about the players, it's about everyone in the game of golf.

"There are so many people involved and as long as we continue to give people from different backgrounds opportunities to be involved in golf then that can only be a good thing."