Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Five-time winner Tiger Woods withdrew from the 87th Masters ahead of the resumption of the third round on Sunday.

Woods made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut at Augusta National on Saturday when the delayed second round was completed.

However, the 47-year-old then covered the first seven holes of his third round in six over par to drop to last place of the 54 players to qualify for the last 36 holes.

A brief statement from tournament officials on Sunday read: “Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round.”

Woods appeared to be severely hampered by pain in his right leg as he played the 17th hole, his eighth in round three, moments before unrelenting rain caused play to be called off.

The 15-time major champion feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February in 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and did not contest the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Woods had enjoyed a little unintentional help from his friends to make the cut at Augusta on Saturday, although the cold, wet weather meant that may not have been entirely welcome.

The American had seven holes of his second round to complete when play resumed at 8am and followed three pars with a birdie on the 15th to get inside the projected cut mark.

However, dropped shots on the 17th and 18th left Woods on three over par and needing help from elsewhere to join Gary Player (1959-82) and Fred Couples (1983-2007) in the record books.

That assistance immediately arrived as good friend Justin Thomas badly hooked his tee shot on the 17th and went on to bogey the hole, dropping to three over himself and moving the cut to the same score before also making a bogey on the last to miss the cut.

Speaking before the cut had been confirmed, Woods said: “I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event. Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here.

“I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds.”