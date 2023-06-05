Tom McKibbin always carried himself like a winner, says Junior Tour organiser Michael Gallagher

He made all the headlines over the weekend, but the first time Tom McKibbin was big news was eight years ago, winning the Irish Junior Open as a 12-year-old.

His first victory in an amateur career that saw him triumph on both sides of the Atlantic, little did the Holywood man know that would be the first bit of silverware he would lift in a career that would go on to see him win on the DP World Tour.

But for Michael Gallagher, the founder of the Irish Junior Open which is now the Irish Junior Open Tour, he knew he was seeing something special when McKibbin was his first winner at Killymoon in 2015.

“I remember in my teens hearing about rumblings about this golfer from Holywood, Rory McIlroy, coming up through. Eight years ago it was the same with Tom,” recalls Gallagher.

“I never saw Rory play, but hearing about Tom and then setting up the Irish Junior events and seeing him in real life I saw that he was the real deal.

“There are a few players I’ve thought that about, but one thing that stood out about Tom was he was so headstrong and dedicated. And I’ve watched golf for a long time but it seemed to me like he had no nerves out there. He looked like a veteran, like he was meant to be there.

“He almost looked like he had a bit of Brooks Koepka about him. Tom had that aura. He’s only 20 but the first time being joint leader in the final round, he went out and looked so calm. Kids shouldn’t be doing that!

“Now he has won that one, I’m beginning to think this kid is special and he could go on and win lots of events and Majors.”

Gallagher set up the Irish Junior Open eight years ago, filling a gap in the golf market for events for younger players and it proved a roaring success, with over 300 kids getting involved in that first event at Killymoon.

Eight years later it is still just as popular, with over 250 taking part in their upcoming tournament at Lough Erne and entries coming in from elite young amateurs around the world.

While not all of them will go on to be the next Tom McKibbin, that’s not a bad thing for Gallagher, who is excited to see the next generation getting their chance to play like the pros.

“Always from day one I wanted to give players of all abilities a chance to compete, it’s open to everybody. The way it’s set up is for kids to have good scoring and enjoy themselves so they can have a good time,” he continues.

“I was the pioneer of junior golf in Ireland in the early days, giving the likes of Tom their chance to play in a professional set-up and get an experience that they’ll remember.

“People have said on social media that I gave Tom his big start. I don’t want that.

“Tom did it all himself and I’m delighted he’s made such a success of himself but I just gave him an event to play in and a bit of experience.”

And the PGA Professional is hopeful that McKibbin’s example could lead to an upsurge in interest in the sport, similar to what McIlroy’s first Major win did back in 2011.

“I was teaching golf back then and the floodgates opened the next two weeks,” Gallagher remembers.

“Parents were calling asking for lessons, there weren’t enough hours in the day.

“I’m hoping Tom has a similar effect and can be a shining light.

“He’s so young and so approachable and motivated. If Tom can be a role model for kids then that would be great.

“And it’s just great having another winner from Northern Ireland — it injects life into the scene again, which is always a great thing.”