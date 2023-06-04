Tom McKibbin claims first professional win after sealing Porsche European Open joy

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin is a DP World Tour winner after he claimed the Porsche European Open trophy by emerging atop the leaderboard on a thrilling final day in Hamburg, Germany.

The former amateur star has been knocking on the door this season in his first year on Europe’s premier circuit and it has finally opened after he claimed a two-stroke victory over Maxmilian Kieffer, Marcel Siem and Julien Guerrier at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

The 20-year-old, who hails from the same club as Rory McIlroy, emerged from a six-way overnight tie for the lead and finished ahead of the pack, a three-under 70 earning him the win at nine-under-par.

With the win, McKibbin is assured of his place on the DP World Tour next season regardless of how he performs for the rest of the season and he pockets a tasty financial boost of £292,700, too.

As well as that, the Northern Irish star has made a significant jump in the Race to Dubai rankings up to 23rd and also the world rankings, which could see him move inside the top-160 for the first time in his career.

“I always felt I was (good enough to win) but to prove it today was pretty special. I’ve learned a lot from failures and missing cuts by a shot and missing things very so slightly, so to take all those things I have learned and put them into play today was really nice,” said a delighted McKibbin.

The Galgorm touring pro was the one to make the early move on Sunday, picking up birdies at the fourth, seventh and ninth on a bogey-free front nine to pull two clear of the chasing pack, however the Northern Irishman faltered early in his back-nine with bogeys at the 11th and 13th.

Behind him, home favourites Kieffer and Siem were providing the pressure, the former making a run from behind with a three-under 70 to set the clubhouse lead at seven-under, while the latter joined him on the mark after a closing 71 although he would rue a wayward drive into the water on the par-five 16th that led to a crucial late bogey.

But McKibbin would not be denied, even though he did get a sliver of luck when reclaiming his one-shot lead on the par-five 15th as his approach cleared the water in front of the green by a matter of inches and he took advantage to get up-and-down for the birdie.

And he would close out matters in style, driving the ball behind a tree off the par-five 18th tee but producing a remarkable drawn approach shot over the water to seven feet that led to a simple two-putt birdie to secure the title.

"That’s probably one of the best (shots I’ve ever hit). It was sort of tricky and it wasn’t. I was going for the right edge of the green knowing that if I turned it over, the water wasn’t in play because if I turned it over, it went further. It looked good on camera but it was an easier shot than laying up,” added McKibbin.

"Pretty amazing day. I was in a good group with Jordan (Smith) and David (Law). It was just nice to go out and put a really nice round together. It hasn’t sunk in yet, it probably won’t until tomorrow.

"To have my dad here is pretty special, to win in front of him is amazing.”

Later, McIlroy could make it a Holywood double as he starts the final round of the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament tied for the lead at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The World No.3 is level at the top at six-under-par alongside Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky looking to record his first win Stateside since last year’s Tour Championship.