Tom McKibbin ends his run of missed cuts with top-25 finish at KLM Open

Tom McKibbin ended a run of three straight missed cuts on the DP World Tour with a first top-25 finish since March at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old Holywood star ended his week at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt with a level-par 72 to finish the tournament at four-under-par, good for a share of 21st.

However, despite a positive week, McKibbin will be frustrated with his Sunday back-nine having carded three birdies and a bogey in his first seven holes, only to drop two shots on his inward nine alongside no birdies.

Pablo Larrazábal was victorious in the Netherlands, the Spaniard firing a closing 69 to finish two shots clear of fellow countryman Adrian Otaegui at the top at 13-under-par for his ninth DP World Tour win.

Elsewhere, Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy continued his strong run of recent form with a first top-15 finish of the season on the Challenge Tour at the Copenhagen Challenge.

The 29-year-old had six birdies and three bogeys in a closing 69 at Royal Golf Club to end the week at three-under-par, good for a share of 14th and his best finish in any event since September.

Italy’s Matteo Manassero emerged the winner in Denmark, a final round 66 earning him a one-shot win over South Africa’s Casey Jarvis at 12-under.