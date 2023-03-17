Tom McKibbin produces remarkable back-nine turnaround to fire into contention in South Africa

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin produced a stunning back-nine performance in his second round at the SDC Championship to roar into contention at the midway point in South Africa.

The 20-year-old had struggled in his opening round as two double-bogeys, two bogeys and two birdies led to a four-over 76 that left him just outside the top-100 at St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape.

It looked like he was on for a weekend off after a second round front-nine that consisted of just one birdie and one bogey, but he would find some sensational form after the turn.

McKibbin was bogey-free on his inward nine, picking up three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes before ending his round with back-to-back birdies to reach three-under-par after a seven-under 65.

That is more than enough to not only make the cut but put himself in the mix for a weekend push, with McKibbin five shots off France’s Julien Brun, who leads by one on eight-under-par as of the time of writing.

McKibbin has started life on the DP World Tour in excellent fashion, recording five top-20 finishes in ten starts, missing just three cuts in that time, and is currently ranked 72nd in the Race to Dubai.