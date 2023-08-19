Tom McKibbin ready for ‘pretty special’ Sunday at World Invitational as Daniel Brown and Gabriella Cowley lead

Having looked like he was headed for an early exit from the ISPS HANDA World Invitational when he finished the opening day outside the top-110 after an eight-over 78 at Galgorm, Tom McKibbin admits to be sitting inside the top-20 going into the final day is "pretty special".

The Holywood star, who is the touring professional at Galgorm, recovered superbly from his opening day horror show with a six-under 65 at Castlerock on Friday before carding a two-under 68 at Galgorm on Saturday – ten shots better than his first go round – to return to level-par for the week.

Fourteen shots off runaway leader Daniel Brown, who will take a six-shot lead into the final round, McKibbin is too far back to mount a challenge for a second DP World Tour title but he's happy just to get another round on home soil.

"After Thursday, I was just thinking about trying to have a good day (on Friday) and make the cut, so to play well enough to make both cuts is pretty special. To be eight-under the last two rounds with the weather we've had has been really good," said the 20-year-old.

"I hadn't played a competitive round in four weeks, so I was a little rusty, and I think around here it's very easy to do. After yesterday, getting back into the swing of things and then going out there this morning and doing what I did felt pretty nice.

"If I go out there tomorrow and play nice again, finish as high as I can, then I'll be happy. The game feels pretty nice right now and the way I've played the last two days in that wind has been really good mentally for me too."

England's Brown looks odds-on to win wire-to-wire after maintaining his six-shot advantage with a composed three-under 67 in his third round which took him up to 14-under-par.

South Africa's Wilco Nienaber, who signed for six birdies in seven holes on his back nine on his way to a 63, and England's Alex Fitzpatrick are tied for second at eight-under, with Ryder Cup outside chance Adrian Otaegui in close proximity at seven-under after a 66.

"Obviously there's still a good way to go yet," said Brown, who is chasing his first ever professional win. "But yeah, it's nice to play well and keep that lead and make it a little bit more comfortable than I suppose what it might be. But yeah, still one day to go."

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the event, Cavan's Leona Maguire was pleased with how she performed as she made the third round cut with a one-under 71 at Galgorm to sit alongside Jordanstown's Stephanie Meadow at two-over-par.

Maguire carded back-to-back birdies to begin before dropping a shot at the par-four fourth, and then remarkably parred her way in from there to make it in for the final round, declaring herself pleased with how she handled the tricky conditions that greeted the morning starters.

"Yeah, felt like I played really well," Maguire said. "It was really tough there, especially on the front nine. It was rainy, it was gusty, it was pretty miserable out there. I made the most of what I had."

Meadow did superbly to secure her own place in the draw for Sunday's final round after she played her front nine in four-over-par and dropped outside the cut line, but rallied for a level-par 72 thanks to four birdies on her back nine to return to two-over-par.

The pair will start the final round eight shots behind leader Gabriella Cowley who shot the lowest round of the day, a five-under 67, to hit the front at six-under-par, one shot clear of America's Ryann O'Toole and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

Indeed, the women's leaderboard is much more tightly packed than the men's, with eight players within four shots of the lead heading into the final day, including Solheim Cup hopefuls Albane Valenzuela and Olivia Cowan at two-under-par.