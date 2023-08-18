Tom McKibbin reveals gung-ho approach worked as he rallies to make World Invitational cut

Tom McKibbin plays his way out of trouble at Castlerock in the second round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Holywood star Tom McKibbin admits he took a carefree approach to his second round at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational which led to him spectacularly making the cut at the DP World Tour event.

After an eight-over 78 in his first round at Galgorm on Thursday, the 20-year-old looked to just be fulfilling his second round duties at Castlerock with the cut hovering around two-over-par.

But a sublime six-under 65 on the Mussenden Links means McKibbin will not only be around for Saturday’s third round but stands an excellent chance of making the secondary cut for Sunday’s final round too.

McKibbin, who is already a winner on tour this season after triumphing at the European Open, signed for seven birdies and one bogey in the second lowest round of the week at Castlerock, which has catapulted him back into the mix.

Although he might be too far back to make a run for the title – at the time of writing he was 13 shots behind runaway leader Daniel Brown – McKibbin was thrilled to make the cut after loosening the shackles on Friday.

“I think I just went out there today and tried to go for everything,” confessed the Holywood man.

"I mean, I was down near last so it couldn't get any worse, really. So I just sort of went for everything, went for every par-four that was reachable and went for all the par-fives. And luckily it just paid off.

“I definitely didn't fancy a bit of links, but I've practiced enough the last couple of weeks in the wind. It's been quite windy here. I've been hitting the ball nicely enough. So to go out there today and play like I was, was really nice.”

The impending arrival of Storm Betty permitting, McKibbin knows he has one more round to look forward to this week on home soil and he has been drawing a large crowd with him wherever he goes.

This is the first event the Newtownabbey native has played in Northern Ireland since his breakthrough victory in Germany and, unsurprisingly, he has found no shortage of support on the fairways.

“A lot of people came out and supported me today, which was the same as yesterday. Nice to have that out there today. And I was sort of grinding to make the cut,” he added.

After posting six bogeys and a double in a birdie-less opening round on Thursday, it would stand to reason that it would perhaps be a course he would not be looking forward to getting back to over the weekend as the action switches solely to Galgorm.

But, given there is no pressure on him to be in the mix given how far Brown is ahead, the former amateur star will see it as another day where he can target pins and potentially book his Sunday tee time.

“I'm looking forward to it a lot,” insisted McKibbin, who is the touring professional at Galgorm.

"I think yesterday I learned loads about a course that I've played loads. It's very difficult in the wind, especially the way the rough is set up. I think I'll go out there tomorrow, try and do a few things better than I did yesterday and should be a nice weekend.”

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy is already guaranteed to miss the cut having finished his second round at five-over-par, but Derry’s Ruaidhri McGee, who is also five-over, has three holes left at Castlerock to make up two shots and make it into Saturday.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell endured a rough second round and is currently seven-over both for the day and tournament with two holes to play at Galgorm, while Whitehead’s John-Ross Galbraith finished at 13-over after an 80 at Castlerock.