Tom McKibbin revels in ‘special’ 10-under round as he takes commanding halfway lead in Cape Town

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin has revealed he was just ‘trying to shoot another good round’ in Cape Town – but he went above and beyond that to take the halfway lead at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open.

The 19-year-old was sensational in his second round in South Africa, reeling off seven straight birdies to start his day at Royal Cape Golf Club and then adding three more on his way back to the clubhouse for a 10-under 62 to get him to 14-under for the week.

Half of the field still has their second rounds to complete, but McKibbin already holds a three-shot advantage over Spain's Ivan Cantero Gutierrez and it seems highly unlikely that any player will beat his 14-under total.

And McKibbin, who is only in the tournament on a sponsor’s invite, admits being able to follow an already impressive 68 at the second course, Rondebosch Golf Club, on Thursday with a 62 on Friday was pretty special.

“It was really good. I was just going out there trying to shoot another good round like yesterday and started with seven birdies in a row! That was a very surprising round, especially with how tight it is around here, but very special,” he smiled.

“I’ve picked good targets off the tee and into the greens. I haven’t been too silly with things, just tried to plot my way around the course and that seems to have worked out.

"Today was a bit easier without having as much wind as yesterday or even in the practice rounds. I took advantage of the conditions.

“I’m playing a few (events) down here on invites, so I thought I’d make the most of it, come down here and play well. Luckily the first two rounds I’ve played here have been very good."

McKibbin was lights out to begin his round, carding birdies on each of his first seven holes to move into the lead early, before his incredible start came to an end with a par at the eighth.

Back-to-back birdies came early on his back nine, the former amateur star picking up shots at the 11th and 12th before rounding off his scoring at the par-three 15th, which has him in a commanding position going into the weekend.

As for his plans for the final two rounds, McKibbin laughed while replying: “Don’t know, hopefully a bit more of the same! I’ll go back and chill this afternoon, start again tomorrow.”

One of the things he has put his strong start to the season down to is the addition of Chris Selfridge on the bag, the Moyola Park man a former Challenge Tour player himself and a stand-out on the local scene.

The pair have started working together this year and McKibbin believes it is no coincidence that his game has improved, which saw him pick up his first professional win at a Minor League Golf Tour event in Florida last month.

“Chris has been great, so he has. He’s caddied for me and he’s been really good helping me with targets and committing to every shot, picking good clubs,” explained McKibbin.

“I played a lot of events last year but haven’t played in a while. I’m feeling fine. Been practicing loads and playing a good bit, so (today) just felt like normal.”

Further down the leaderboard, Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin carded a two-under 70 at Rondebosch to reach three-under for the week which should have him inside the cut mark come the end of the day’s play.