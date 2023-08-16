Tom McKibbin savouring special atmosphere at first home tournament since maiden tour victory

Stephanie Meadow will be one of the local favourites teeing it up at the World Invitational

Tom McKibbin says he can’t wait to sample the special atmosphere at the World Invitational this week.

Competitors will each play one round at Galgorm and Castlerock Golf Club on Thursday and Friday, with the final two rounds taking place at Galgorm.

The event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour, with men’s and women’s tournaments played on the same courses at the same time for two equal prize funds of US$1.5m.

McKibbin will make his first start in his home country since becoming the ninth player from Northern Ireland to win on the DP World Tour.

The 20-year-old entered the winner’s circle for the first time at the Porsche European Open earlier this year after graduating from the European Challenge Tour in 2022 and now he’s craving some home comforts.

“I’ve played this event the last couple of years but it’s special to come back here this week and I’m very much looking forward to it and it should be a great week,” said McKibbin.

“I’m very proud. I think they’re great venues they have for the event and it’s set up nicely with the two fields, the men and the women, and I think it’s a pretty cool event.

“Castlerock is a good course. I think it’ll play quite tricky this week with a few of what are usually par fives playing as par fours this week.

“It’ll be interesting to see the scoring, here at Galgorm is great, it gets better every year.”

There will be a cut in both tournaments to the leading 60 professionals and ties after the second round and then a further cut after the third round to the leading 35 players and ties in each event.

On all four tournament days, groups at both courses will alternate between male and female competitors.

Scot Ewen Ferguson returns to defend his crown having won his second DP World Tour title at last year’s event, with Olivia Mehaffey and Stephanie Meadow also teeing it up this week.

Meadow, who like McKibbin is one of Galgorm’s touring professionals, will also be joined in the women’s field by the Republic of Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who will make her second Solheim Cup appearance next month.

“North-west Ireland can be pretty unpredictable with weather, so we’ve (Maguire) both played in it,” said Meadow who won the World Invitational in 2019. “We stood on the range and it was pouring and windy and cold, and an hour later it was sunny and we had everything, all the layers off. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

“That was such an amazing memory to have all my friends and family here when I won. My husband was on the bag. To do it at a golf course where I took lessons up on the range there when I was 10 years old, I mean, talk about a transformation. Obviously a super special memory and I’m excited to be back here again.”

Banbridge woman Mehaffey made her professional bow in this tournament in 2021, finishing tied for 17th place.

“It is hard because you want to play so well at home but you can run away with that in your head. I have put myself under no pressure at all,” she said.

Cavan’s Maguire says the combination of challenging conditions and warm support from the crowd will make it a memorable week.

“I think in links in particular, I think with the winds, there’s some shots that you can hit four different clubs and there’s not really a right or a wrong club. It’s whatever you think at that moment in time,” said Maguire who has had four wins on tour, but is still to taste major success.

“Whereas over here on this side at Galgorm it’s more target golf and you’re just going to hit it straight at the pin. An adjustment in mindset, but I think that’s the fun of it. I think it’s nice when you have to be a little bit more creative and use your imagination a little bit, and it’s not just stand up and hit it wherever you want. I think that’s the beauty of links golf.

“We played Castlerock pretty calm yesterday in one wind. You can hit driver-wedge one day and it could be driver-three wood the next day, so it kind of depends and you have to sort of judge it when you get there and take each one as it comes.

“I think the Irish fans are fantastic to come out and support their own, whether it’s golf or whether it’s Women’s World Cup a few weeks ago or whatever it is. I think it’s always nice to have people wishing you well and rooting you on.”