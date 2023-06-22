Tom McKibbin thrilled to be back competing again after opening 68 at BMW International Open

Holywood's Tom McKibbin with caddie Dave McNeilly during the first round of the BMW International Open

Northern Ireland’s most recent DP World Tour winner Tom McKibbin admitted he was pleased to be back playing under tournament conditions after a “solid” opening round at the BMW International Open.

The 20-year-old Holywood man returned to action for the first time since his maiden professional win at the Porsche European Open earlier this month with a four-under 68 at Golfclub München Eichenried in Germany.

McKibbin carded five birdies and just one bogey in his round, which left him two shots adrift of early wave leaders Adrien Saddier, Rikuya Hoshino and European Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari.

Life has changed dramatically for McKibbin since his win at the European Open, with the former amateur star now guaranteed his playing rights for next season and he has risen to 158th in the world rankings.

However, he conceded that getting back on the course in a competitive environment was long overdue, as evidenced by a couple of rough practice rounds, and he was thrilled with his performance.

"It was nice to have a couple weeks at home (after the win),” said McKibbin.

"Yesterday and the day before I felt a bit rusty, like I hadn’t done much, so it was nice to be out there today and playing the course under tournament stress.

"It’s a nice start, I’ll take it. It was just solid golf, really. I played nice and didn’t hit many loose shots. A nice day and hopefully something to build on for the rest of the week.”

Starting at the 10th hole and with the added pressure of playing in one of the marquee groups alongside Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez and vice-captain Molinari, McKibbin was fast out of the blocks.

Two birdies fell at the par-five 11th after he hit the green in two and then the par-three 12th after a fine tee shot to 10-feet, although his only bogey of the day came on 13 when he was forced to play out sideways following a wayward drive at the par-four.

A stunning tee shot at the par-three 17th yielded another birdie for McKibbin, tapping in from two-feet to make the turn in two-under, although it would take him until the fifth to notch another birdie.

Armed with bravado, the Holywood star went for the short par-four off the tee and was rewarded with the birdie after a fine chip, and he backed it up with another one hole later when he hit the par-five sixth in two.

In the clubhouse just two strokes back, McKibbin is in the mix again, although he insists his approach to the game hasn’t changed just because he now has silverware in the cabinet.

"I’m maybe a bit more relaxed, I don’t know. Golf’s still the exact same as it was two weeks ago,” he grinned. “One big one was ticked off (by winning) but I’m just sticking to the same things and same stuff as before.”