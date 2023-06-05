Tom McKibbin’s maiden victory can be a huge springboard to success for Holywood’s latest star

Star’s European Open success puts him alongside Holywood’s other big hitter

It’s hard not to make comparisons. Thirteen years ago, there was a 20-year-old winning on the DP World Tour (or, latterly, the European Tour) from Holywood, Northern Ireland prior to him going on to achieve greatness, Is history repeating itself?

Because at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany, another 20-year-old from Holywood, Northern Ireland produced the performance of his life — so far — to become a DP World Tour winner. Step forward into the winner’s circle for the first time as a professional, Tom McKibbin.

Since graduating from the Challenge Tour last year, the former amateur star has been knocking on the door in his first year on Europe’s premier circuit and it finally opened for him at the Porsche European Open after he claimed a two-stroke victory over Maxmilian Kieffer, Marcel Siem and Julien Guerrier.

Locked in a six-way tie for the lead after 54 holes and battling a head cold all week, it was McKibbin who showed poise, finesse and calm to emerge victorious, his five birdies and two bogeys in a closing three-under 70 seeing him top the leaderboard at nine-under-par, beating the experience of Siem, the hometown hero in Kieffer and a host of other former DP World Tour winners such as playing partners Jordan Smith and David Law.

And what a way to seal it, too. Knowing a par would do it and semi-trapped behind a tree on the 18th fairway, he could have just laid up and played a wedge into the green, two-putted and still lifted the trophy. Instead, he perfectly drew the ball 203 yards to seven-feet for a straightforward two-putt birdie and the two-shot win instead.

That kind of shot-making prowess is what has tongues wagging around Europe about the potential of this uber-talented prodigy. He’s already a known quantity, his amateur career going before him and showing that he was destined for big things. This week proved that game can translate to the professional game, too.

Tom McKibbin displays his European Open trophy

“I always felt I was good enough to win, but to prove it today was pretty special. I’ve learned a lot from failures and missing cuts by a shot and missing things very so slightly, so to take all those things I have learned and put them into play today was really nice,” said a delighted McKibbin, who had veteran caddy Dave McNeilly alongside him on the bag.

With the win, McKibbin is assured of his place on the DP World Tour next season — and potentially 2025 as well — regardless of how he performs for the rest of the season and he pockets a tasty financial boost of £292,700, too.

As well as that, the Northern Irish star has made a significant jump in the Race to Dubai rankings up to 23rd and also the world rankings, which should see him move up to 159th, inside the top-160 for the first time in his career.

As well as that, he is the youngest Irish winner on the DP World Tour since McIlroy claimed the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009, a remarkable coincidence given their humble beginnings in a town that, in the 2011 census, was home to just over 11,000 people.

Now two of them are champions in the same sport — but, realistically, that is where the comparisons to McIlroy should end.

Not out of a lack of talent on McKibbin’s part, but out of a degree of fairness to the young man who is only just truly breaking through in the sport.

And this was a fine performance indeed. The Galgorm touring pro was the one to make the early move on Sunday, picking up birdies at the fourth, seventh and ninth on a bogey-free front nine to pull two clear of the chasing pack, however, the Northern Irishman faltered early in his back nine with bogeys at the 11th and 13th.

Behind him, home favourites Kieffer and Siem were applying the pressure, the former making a run from behind with a three-under 70 to set the clubhouse lead at seven-under, while the latter joined him on the mark after a closing 71 although he would rue a wayward drive into the water on the par-five 16th that led to a crucial late bogey.

Tom McKibbin and Rory McIlroy

McKibbin would not be denied, even though he did get a sliver of luck when reclaiming his one-shot lead on the par-five 15th as his approach cleared the water in front of the green by a matter of inches and he took advantage to get up-and-down for the birdie.

He would close out matters in style at 18 with what is rightly being lauded as one of the shots of the season.

“That’s probably one of the best (shots I’ve ever hit). It was sort of tricky and it wasn’t. I was going for the right edge of the green knowing that if I turned it over, the water wasn’t in play because if I turned it over, it went further. It looked good on camera, but it was an easier shot than laying up,” said McKibbin.

“Pretty amazing day. I was in a good group with Jordan (Smith) and David (Law). It was just nice to go out and put a really nice round together. It hasn’t sunk in yet, it probably won’t until tomorrow.

“To have my dad here is pretty special, to win in front of him is amazing.”

At just 20-years-old, he already has the world at his feet. Just don’t call him the next Rory McIlroy.

He’s the only Tom McKibbin.