Tributes paid following the death of NI golfing legend Norman Drew

The Belfast man once represented Britain and Ireland, collecting a number of honours.

Online tributes have been paid to “formidable Ulster golfer” Norman Drew, who has passed away at the age of 91.

The Belfast man, whose second name of Vico was to honour his Dublin father’s abode on the Vico Road, was rewarded for a remarkable run of amateur performances by representing Britain and Ireland at The Kittansett Club in Massachusetts in 1953.

He then went on to become the first player from this side of the pond to complete the trio of Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and Canada Cup (World Cup) honours.

Bangor Golf Club said Mr Drew had been a “massive part” of their club.

"We have just heard the sad news tonight that Golfing Legend Norman Drew has passed away,” they tweeted.

“Norman was a massive part of Bangor Golf Club and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Shandon Park Golf Club said Mr Drew had been “highly respected”.

"Condolences to the family of Norman Drew, formidable Ulster golfer and highly respected Bangor Golf Club member, from the Captain, Council and members of Shandon Park Gold Club and from the wider Northern Ireland golfing community,” they said.

Mr Drew’s amateur successes were comparable to those of Pádraig Harrington.

His biggest cheques came in 1959 when he earned £500 as winner of the Yorkshire Evening News Tournament at Sand Moor and as runner-up to Christy O’Connor in the Dunlop Masters at Portmarnock.

The Yorkshire success was especially impressive for his four-stroke winning margin over Peter Thomson, Peter Alliss and Harold Henning, who were tied for second.