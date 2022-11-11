Tributes pour in for popular Northern Ireland golfer Gary Wardlow following death aged 42

Tributes have been paid to father-of-three Gary Wardlow after the death of the PGA professional golfer at the age of 42.

The Belfast native was well known around the sporting circles of Northern Ireland, particularly at Spa Golf Club in Ballynahinch where he played and coached.

A former Northern Ireland Open competitor, he also represented Ireland between 1996 and 2002, was a European amateur champion and was a champion locally at underage level.

It is understood Mr Wardlow passed away having taken ill last weekend.

Writing on social media, Spa Golf Club hailed him as the “heart and soul” of the club.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of our dear friend and Professional, Gary Wardlow," they wrote.

"Never without a smile and a kind word, Gary has been the heart and soul of Spa Golf Club for many years.

"Always on hand to help out in any way he could, Gary’s loss will leave a void in all of our lives.

"As we navigate the coming days, we ask for your patience as we come to terms with this devastating news, which has shocked the entire Spa family.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"We would like to offer our condolences to Gary’s wife, Susanne, his three boys, Jaxon, Luke and Carter, and all of Gary’s wider family circle.

"We will be opening a book of condolences at the club, which we welcome anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing Gary to sign. We will share funeral arrangements in the coming days. Rest in peace, Gary.”

Cliftonville Golf Club said Mr Wardlow was “very popular” at their club when he used to coach.

“He was highly regarded not only for his teaching skills but his personality. Gary always had a ready smile and a warm way about him. He was taken from us early, much too early,” they added.

“On behalf of Cliftonville members I offer our deepest sympathies to Gary’s family at their tragic loss.”

As well as a passion for golf, Mr Wardlow was also a keen fan of Glentoran Football Club.

Tributes have been paid across social media for the popular man, particular within sporting circles.

Bloomfield Football Club confirmed they would be holding a minute’s silence ahead of their upcoming fixtures in his memory.

“Bloomfield FC send our deepest condolences to Susanne, Jaxon, Luke and Carter and entire Wardlow family upon the tragic loss of Gary,” they wrote.

“Bloomfield 2010 and 2013 boys’ fixtures have been cancelled and a minute’s silence will be observed before kick off at the matches of all other age groups in remembrance.

“Gary’s support, enthusiasm and quick wit will be sorely missed on the side lines by coaches and parents alike.”

Mr Wardlow is survived by his wife Susanne and three sons.