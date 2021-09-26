USA win Ryder Cup after show of strength on singles day at Whistling Straits

The USA have won the 2020 Ryder Cup after a stunning show of strength on singles day at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The home team got over the required 14-and-a-half point mark with plenty of golf left to play.

Starting the day on 11-5, Europe had it all to do with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry out first.

McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 to reduce the USA's overall score to 11-6.

The optimism was short-lived, however, as Scottie Scheffler won a point back for the USA after beating Jon Rahm to make it 12-6 and Patrick Cantlay beat Shane Lowry 4&2 to make it 13-6 and get the American victory procession well underway.

Bryson DeChambeau beat Sergio Garcia 3&2 to move USA to 14, and half a point from taking the competition.

It fell to Collin Morikawa to claim the half-point needed in his tied match against Viktor Hovland and send the home crowd wild.

Brooks Koepka was up next to make it 15.5 to 6.5 with his 2&1 win over Bernd Wiesberger.

Dustin Johnson became only the third man in Ryder Cup history to win all five of his matches when he beat Paul Casey to make it 17.5 to 6.5.

However, Ian Poulter kept his unbeaten Ryder singles record intact with a 3&2 win over Tony Finau, making the overall score 17.5 to 7.5 in USA's favour.