Watch: Darren Clarke hits hole-in-one on PGA Champions Tour

Darren Clarke thrilled the crowds at the PGA Champions Tour's Cologuard Classic on Sunday when he hit a hole-in-one.

The 51-year-old is plying his trade on the seniors' circuit and gave fans something to shout about when his six-iron at the 184-yard par three 16th crashed into the flag and dropped into the hole.

Clarke, the 2011 Open Champion, hit the ace on route to a closing round three under par 70 to finish in a tie for 24th at -8 for the week.

The telling shot was sent out straight at the flag, taking three hops before finding the hole for the first ace on the Catalina Course's 16th hole in the six-year history of the event.

Here it is, including a classic half-high-five, half-fist-bump between Clarke and his caddie. We've all been there.

Clarke has finished in the top 25 in all three of his Champions Tour events so far this year, picking up over $75k in the process and ranking 25th in the money list. The Cologuard Classic was won by Bernhard Langer, who finished two shots ahead of Woody Austin.