Watch: Frightening moment in Augusta as play suspended after large tree falls beside spectators

Play has been suspended at the Masters after a large tree feel right beside spectators in Augusta.

Play resumed after a delay of 21 minutes after the first weather delay, only to be suspended again just under an hour later.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time,

Koepka’s lead had been trimmed to three shots by Jon Rahm, the world number three following seven straight pars with birdies on the eighth and ninth.

Rory McIlroy carded a 77 and will miss the cut.

