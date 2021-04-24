Watch: Graeme McDowell records first 'hole in one' on PGA Tour

Graeme McDowell made his first ace on the PGA Tour as he teamed up with Matt Wallace to keep the leaders in their sights in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

One over through seven holes in yesterday’s foursomes, the Portrush star had turned away as his low draw landed on the front of the green at the 216-yard 17th only to be surprised by the cheers as it ran into the cup.

"I'd have been very happy with anything dry there, but I'll take a one!“ McDowell said of a hole protected by water down the left hand side.

Wallace and McDowell went on to card a two-under 70 that left him tied for ninth, five shots behind clubhouse leaders Tony Finau and Cameron Champ, who shot a four-under 68.

On the European Tour, Thorbjørn Olesen takes a one shot lead into the weekend at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open after becoming the first of three players to shoot the course record 61 on a low scoring day at Meloneras Golf on Gran Canaria.

The Dane (31), who is facing trail on December 6 for sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault after being arrested following a flight from Memphis to London in July 2019, carded seven birdies and an eagle to lead by a shot from Dutchman Wil Besseling and Wales' Rhys Enoch on 14-under.

Clandeboye star Jonathan Caldwell fired a five-under 65 to share 33rd on seven-under with Niall Kearney a shot further back in 45th after a 68.

The cut fell at five-under but Cormac Sharvin missed out by two strokes after 70 with Paul Dunne four shots outside the mark after a one-over 71.

On the Challenge Tour, Daniel van Tonder posted a bogey-free, four under 68 to extend his lead to two strokes at the Limpopo Championship in South Africa but Michael Hoey shot 74 to miss the one-under par cut by four shots with Gavin Moynihan seven-over after a 77.

Meanwhile, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort will invest at least €10 million in renovating its Pat Ruddy designed courses as part of plans to host the Irish Open for the first time since 1999.

Purchased by the Neville family for €45 million in 2019, former amateur great Peter McEvoy will work alongside Jeff Lynch from (re)GOLF DESIGN and agronomist John Clarkin of Turfgrass Consultancy.

Druids Heath will be renovated this year before attention turns to the Ruddy and Tom Craddock designed Druids Glen in 2022 with one eye on the Irish Open in 2023 or ‘24

There are plans to stretch Druids Glen to 7,500 yards and add a new members’ clubhouse.