Watch: NI’s Rory McIlroy involved in funny Love Actually style Christmas sketch alongside Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald

Northern Ireland golfing star Rory McIlroy has taken part in a humourous Love Actually style sketch ahead of the Christmas weekend.

The Holywood man was part of the funny clip shared on social media by next year’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, which featured him standing outside McIlroy’s home and parodying one of the most well-known scenes from the 2003 rom-com.

In the clip – accompanied by a calming version of Silent Night – Donald flicks through the cue cards as McIlroy can be heard saying: “It’s carol singers”.

The sweet messages shared by Donald include: “With any luck by this time next year I will be a winning Ryder Cup captain”.

However, the sting in the tail for the 33-year-old Northern Irishman comes when one of the cards reads: “To me you are almost perfect and the only way I could love you any more would be if you play like this guy at the Ryder Cup in Rome.”

The next card switches to an image of Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, with both McIlroy and Donald appearing to laugh at the joke.

The sweet clip ends with a hug between the two athletes before McIlroy said: “I’ll try my best captain. Merry Christmas.”

Love Actually has been a staple of the season for many viewers since its release, but the climactic scene, in which Mark (Andrew Lincoln) professes his love for Juliet (Keira Knightley) using written cue cards, has been mocked and parodied countless times.

It has been a positive 2022 for the Holywood golfer who last week was crowned the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) Golfer of the Year.

It is a record-equalling fourth occasion that the Holywood star has been honoured with the award after the reigning DP World Tour No.1, PGA Tour No.1 and current World No.1 had been first chosen in 2012 and then again in 2014 and 2015.

He was also recognised in the Irish Golf Writers’ Association end-of-season awards.

McIlroy was named Professional of the Year.

Not only did the 33-year-old return to the top of the world rankings, he also won three times in 2022 and became only the second player to win both the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in the same year.

McIlroy also recorded top-10 finishes in all four Majors in the same year for the first time in his career, including a couple of near misses at The Masters and The Open as he looks to end his Major drought that stretches back to 2014.