Watch: Phil Mickelson makes bizarre video cameo as David Feherty welcomed to LIV Golf while Graeme McDowell makes accent joke

Phil Mickelson has sent a bizarre video message to Northern Irish golf pundit David Feherty, welcoming him to the LIV Golf team – from a gorilla refuge in Rwanda.

The 52-year-old six-major champ is one of a group of high-profile golfers who made the Bangor man feel welcome with the video posted on social media.

Former golf star Feherty, who has worked for CBS and NBC in his media career, is the latest well-known name to join the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf tour, set up as a rival to the PGA Tour earlier this year.

The 63-year-old joins Arlo White, Dom Boulet, Troy Mullins, Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng who already commentate and report for LIV.

The promotional video introducing Feherty features messages from LIV golfers in various locations, including Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na.

At first, the video appears to suggest that a new golfer is joining the team, only to reveal that it is Feherty instead. He too makes an appearance in the clip.

But it’s Mickelson’s part that has surprised golf fans, coming right at the end of the video message. It shows the Californian man, known as Lefty, standing in a gorilla refuge in Rwanda. Wearing a black mask, the golfer includes the gorillas in the video clip as he greets Feherty.

“Hey, David. It’s Phil here under this mask, in Rwanda hanging with the gorillas,” Mickelson says.

“Just wanted to welcome you to LIV.”

McDowell also welcomes Feherty to LIV, describing him as a ‘fan favourite’ and a ‘future Hall of Famer’.

He then adds: “He’s just another guy with a messed up Northern Irish accent to go along with me.”

As well as adding Feherty to their ranks, LIV Golf has also recently lured European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and PGA Tour players Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak.

By taking the reported $40 million fee from LIV, Stenson affectively dumped his role as Team Europe's leader for the 2023 Ryder Cup, causing problems for Ryder Cup Europe in their quest to take the trophy back in Italy next year.