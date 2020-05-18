Watch: Rory McIlroy hits $1.1m final shot as charity match whets appetite for return to PGA Tour action

Rory McIlroy reacts as his shot goes agonisingly close to dropping into the hole

So near: Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker at Seminole last night

JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Rory McIlroy of the American Nurses Foundation team uses a rangefinder on the practice range during the TaylorMade Driving Relieve Supported By UnitedHealth Group on May 17, 2020 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Rory McIlroy of the American Nurses Foundation team and Dustin Johnson of the American Nurses Foundation team react on the 17th tee after winning the closest to the pin playoff against Rickie Fowler of the CDC Foundation team and Matthew Wolff of the CDC Foundation team during the TaylorMade Driving Relieve Supported By UnitedHealth Group on May 17, 2020 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy strides off the 10th tee at Seminole Golf Club, where his father Gerry is a member.

Rory McIlroy came up with the goods when he needed to on the Driving Relief play-off hole.

Rory McIlroy admitted he had his 'competitive juices' flowing again over the final few holes on Sunday evening as the world number one produced an impressive final shot worth $1.1m for charity.

McIlroy was partnered by Dustin Johnson, taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins game at Florida's Seminole Golf Club.

Over $5.5m was raised for causes linked to the coronavirus fightback in America, thanks to sponsors Taylor Made, Farmers Insurance and a GoFundMe page supported by Sky Sports and Golf Channel viewers.

McIlroy and Johnson, playing for the American Nurses Foundation, were trailing when Fowler and Wolff, representing the CDC Foundation, won seven skins from the sixth to the 12th.

After the final six holes were tied, it was over to sudden death nearest-the-pin at the 17th to decide the destiny of the final $1.1m.

McIlroy was last to hit but managed to squeeze his 120 yard shot closest to the flag, just inside Wolff's and scoop the last of the money for the American Nurses Foundation.

"It's different when you're not playing for your own money; you're playing for someone else's or you're playing for another cause," he said. "It sort of starts to weigh on you a little bit.

"It was nice to sort of feel those competitive juices, especially coming down the stretch when we needed to hole some putts and hit some good putts when we needed to."

The golfers all played without caddies, carrying their own bags. That may not be a feature when the Tour returns proper next month but the supporter-free scenes will be repeated in the coming events.

"It's a nice little introduction back to what we usually do week in, week out, and I'm excited to get back out and play and play on the Tour in June," said McIlroy.

"It's going to be different for a while, and we're just going to have to get used to it. It's been nice to get out here and see and feel what it's going to be like."

McIlroy has already confirmed he will play in all three of the PGA Tour events to take place next month; the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, followed by the RBC Heritage (18-21 June) and the Travelers Championship (25-28 June).

Those, as well as the following Rocket Mortgage Classic, will all be played without supporters.