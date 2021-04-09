Watch: Rory McIlroy offers to 'autograph a bag of frozen peas' after hitting father Gerry with errant approach at The Masters

Rory McIlroy offered to 'autograph a bag of frozen peas' after hitting his dad with a wayward approach during his disappointing opening round at The Masters.

The world number 11 carded a four over par 76 to sit in a tie for 61st, 11 shots behind runaway leader Justin Rose.

The talking point of the round arrive on the seventh where, out of place off the tee, he couldn't get enough draw on his approach to hook it green-wards. Instead, after a holler of 'FORE RIGHT', it struck the left leg of an unwitting spectator that just so happened to be his dad Gerry!

“In fairness, it was where I was trying to turn it off it was a perfect shot it was dead straight but I think he was OK, he didn’t limp away, he walked away pretty swiftly so that was all right," reflected McIlroy junior.

“I knew it was my dad when I was aiming at him probably 30 seconds before it hit him. I think he needs to go in and put some ice on it. Maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It was McIlroy's worst ever start to a Masters tournament, one shot behind his opening 75 in November's delayed 2020 edition, and included six drop shots along with two birdies.

“It was just one of those days but I hung in there I hit some good shots coming in,” said McIlroy. “I could’ve made a couple more birdies but it’s not as if anyone’s going really low either so I’ll do a little bit of practice and hopefully feel a little more comfortable tomorrow and go out and shoot a good one.

“My goal is to play well and at least give myself a chance and honestly I’m quite encouraged with how I hit it on the way in. I hit some loose shots out there but after hitting that six-iron in the water on 13 I hit some really good shots coming in so I am encouraged by that.”

The former world number one recently switched coach to Pete Cowen after a lifetime with Michael Bannon and admitted he was struggling to adjust.

“Any time you are working on things with your swing it is going to feel very different but it is not as if I haven’t done these things before,” he said. “You get into these bad habits and that feels normal and then you get it back into a position where I’ve been a million times before and I just feels a little different.

“I think more than anything else around here it is trusting that on the side slopes and having balls that are two feet above you and that was sort of what happened on 13.

“When I’m on the range I can do it every time but on the golf course to get different lies and different winds and that’s the litmus test right there. It’s still didn’t feel quite 100pc but as I said I was encouraged by some of the stuff I played out there.”

McIlroy tees off his second round 6.48pm BST this evening.