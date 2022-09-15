Watch: Rory McIlroy sends Italian fans wild at Ryder Cup course with incredible hole-out eagle

Rory McIlroy is congratulated by playing partner Nicolai Hojgaard after his eagle on the par-four third during the DS Automobiles Italian Open

Rory McIlroy made an immediate impact on his first tournament in Italy as he sent the local fans wild with a superb hole-out eagle at the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Rome.

The World No.3 is looking to maintain a fine run of recent form that saw him win the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour and finish second to Shane Lowry at last week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

And he certainly helped his cause at Marco Simone Golf Club on Thursday thanks to a phenomenal eagle on the par-four third that saw him spin his shot into the cup from the fairway.

With a wedge in his hand and firing at the green from 115 yards out, McIlroy bounced his approach shot just beyond the hole and put enough spin on it to bring it back down the green and into the cup for a rare two on a par-four.

This is a week where the Holywood man has a double motive as not only is he trying to win a tournament but he is getting an early look at next year’s Ryder Cup venue as Europe try to wrestle back the title from the USA.

McIlroy was visibly emotional after last year's loss at Whistling Straits and will be a leading figure in 2023 as his team look to win back the Cup, and he will hope this week’s event will serve as good early preparation.