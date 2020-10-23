Watch: Rory McIlroy snaps club at end of nightmare back nine in opening round at Zozo Championship

Rory McIlroy endured a frustrating back nine that left him over par after round one.

Rory McIlroy snapped a club in frustration during a horror back nine at the Zozo Championship in California.

The Holywood star was going well at the turn at three-under-par, but hit three bogeys and two double bogeys on a back nine to forget as he finished up with a one-over-par 73.

One of those doubles came on the last hole when he hit his approach - hid third to the par four - wide of the green before snapping his iron.

He had hit just three greens in regulation on that erratic back nine, birdieing all three. However, he found the water for his first double bogey at the par three 15th, adding to three drop shots in his first five holes after the turn.

The round leaves McIlroy nine shots back of overnight leader Sebastian Munoz, in a tied for 64th and well down the 78-man field.

He at least fared better than Tiger Woods, who struggled to a four over par opening round.

Leader Munoz had to recover from a late double bogey to take his one shot lead after an opening round featuring two eagles.

The Colombian only had five pars across his opening round, starting with a bogey and three birdies before going birdie-eagle-bogey-par to reach the turn at four under.

A wild tee shot on the 14th led to a double bogey before a second eagle to finish the round on an eight-under 64 to lead by one shot.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton is tied for second after a 65 along with American Justin Thomas, the former PGA Championship winner who picked up four shots in the last three holes.

Justin Rose is on five under and tied for ninth, while Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick are two shots further back on three under.

On the LPGA Tour, Ulster pair Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both just inside the cut mark after two over par opening rounds at the LPGA Drive On Championship are will require steady second rounds to make it through to the weekend.

On the European Tour, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin were well placed after promising opening rounds. Caldwell shot a five under par 67, two ahead of Sharvin's three under par 69, although they have work to do to catch overnight leader Laurie Canter, who began with a stunning 12 under par 60.