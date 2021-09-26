Watch: Rory McIlroy tears up after ‘tough week’ at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy said he loved his team in his post-match interview with Sky Sports. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy gave an emotional interview after winning a point for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup on Sunday, following his poor performances in the competition’s earlier stages.

"I love my teammates so much and I should've done more for them this week,” the former world number one tearily told Sky Sports.

"I am glad I got a point on the board for Europe today but I just can't wait to get another shot at this.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

McIlroy’s Dublin-born team captain Padraig Harrington faced criticism after dropping the Holywood golfer for the Saturday morning foursomes at Whistling Straits.

The world number 15 suffered back-to-back defeats on Friday, making it the first time he has suffered two losses in one day at the competition, and teeing up two unwanted records as Team USA propelled into a 6-2 lead.

He was on the losing side in his three team outings, where he was twice paired with English Ian Poulter, and Offaly’s Shane Lowry.

Two-time American Ryder Cup player David Duval and 2014 European captain Paul McGinley didn’t agree with Harrington’s decision to drop the 32-year-old, but McIlroy has maintained that he still loves his team.

"It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope the boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this and the Solheim Cup because there is nothing better than being part of a team especially with the bond we have in Europe.

"No matter what happens after this I am proud of every single one of those players and our captain and vice captains I just which I could have done a little more,” he went on.

"I am glad I got a point on the board but it has been a tough week."

He got out to an early lead on Sunday, going 2 up after four holes, and a birdie sealed his 3&2 win against Team USA’s Xander Schauffele in their singles match.

Despite reducing the USA's overall score to 11-6, victory was short-lived as the Americans went on to win the 2020 Ryder Cup after a stunning show of strength on singles day at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.