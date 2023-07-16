Watch: Rory McIlroy’s daughter Poppy steals the show with adorable moment after his Scottish Open victory

The Northern Irish golfer shared a wholesome moment with his family

Rory McIlroy lifts the trophy following day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club

Rory McIlroy was greeted by his biggest fans first during a wholesome moment with wife Erica and their daughter Poppy following his stunning win at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

In the clip posted online, McIlroy shares a kiss with New York born Erica who is all smiles after the Holywood man overhauled home favourite Robert MacIntyre to take home the top prize at The Renaissance Club and win the tournament for the first time ever.

However, it was little Poppy who once against stole the show in front of the cameras, when she refused to give her dad a hug after his success, instead adorably running away.

McIlroy can be heard telling the pair he’ll “see them in a bit” before he went on to greet other well-wishers and fans who had gathered for the Northern Irish golfer.

It’s not the first time Rory’s daughter has stolen the show at a major tournament, having been memorably pictured hugging Shane Lowry’s daughter Ivy on the ninth green at Augusta National in April.

MacIntyre had set a daunting target of 14 under par thanks to a sensational birdie on the 18th, just the second of the day on the closing hole at the Renaissance Club as strong winds made for testing scoring conditions.

However, overnight leader McIlroy birdied the par-three 17th to get on level terms and then hit a stunning 2-iron approach into the last before holing from 10 feet to complete a closing 68 and win his second Rolex Series title of the year.

McIlroy, who will head into next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, scene of his 2014 triumph, on the back of his first win on Scottish soil, said: “I’m really proud.

“That was such a tough day, especially the back nine. To play that in four under par to win the tournament I’m really proud of how I stuck in there, hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off.

“It feels incredible. It’s been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I’ve given myself tonnes of chances and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going in to next week as well.

“It’s nice to have the validation. It’s great racking up top fives and top 10s, but it’s much nicer heading away with a trophy on a Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a great shot of confidence and helps having something fresh in my memory. If I hopefully find myself in a similar position next week where I have a chance to win with nine holes to go, I can certainly draw on what I did here.

“I haven’t seen Hoylake since 2014 so I’ll get out on the course on Monday and try to figure it out and make sure I’m ready.”