Watch: Rory McIlroy’s title bid derailed by unlucky break as ball strikes pin to let Collin Morikawa in to win DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead and looking likely to set up a kick-in birdie when his DP World Tour Championship bid was derailed in spectacularly unfortunate fashion.

The world number eight, who led going into the final round, had just been caught by eventual winner Collin Morikawa at the top of the leaderboard when he split the fairway at the short par four 15th with a 321 yard drive, leaving just 36 yards in to the pin.

For a man of McIlroy’s quality, it was a big birdie opportunity and that feeling would have increased as his pitch flew towards the pin, seeming set to tee up a tap in birdie to once again take the solo lead.

But, as the European Tour’s tweet would say, “sometimes you can be too accurate” and McIlroy’s ball ricocheted cruelly off the base of the pin and back into the front bunker.

From there, it was always going to be a tough up-and-down, which McIlroy couldn’t make.

All of a sudden, from being set to lead by one, McIlroy was one back.

And as Morikawa went on to birdie five of his last seven holes to card a six under par final round 66 and reach 17 under par, McIlroy all of a sudden had to chase, needing three birdies over his final three holes to tie the leader.

As a result, a birdie put was raced past at the 16th. When the par putt back lipped out, it was game over.

Another lip out par attempt at the last seemed unnecessarily cruel as McIlroy could only get round in a two over par final round of 74 to finish five behind in a tie for sixth.

And no doubt his thoughts will be dominated by that ill-fated kick on 15. Watch it here:

"That's one of the toughest breaks we've ever seen,” said two-time winner on the European Tour Andrew Coltart. "He’ll be angry, disappointed, frustrated. The shot was good, it was in no danger. What a tough break. For that to go back into the bunker, that was position Z. The only criticism you could say is he was only one under (for the day) at that stage.

"It will be a bitter pill to swallow but I hope he’ll be pragmatic about it. He’s on the right lines. The signs are good for Rory though.”

It’s a view shared by Paul McGinley, who believes this week could prove a significant moment as McIlroy mounted a real challenge and showed signs of being back to somewhere near his best, not least during his seven under par opening round and five under par third round, after both of which he was top of the pile.

"I really do think McIlroy is really on the right tracks,” said former Ryder Cup captain McGinley. “He goes up and down, we’ve seen that in his career, but we’ve seen how brilliant his short-game is this week. He’s back to (coach) Michael Bannon as well and I really do think there are good things ahead for McIlroy.”

The Holywood star will tee it up once more before the end of the year when he plays at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge on December 2-6.

Whatever of McIlroy’s late frustrations, Morikawa coming home in only 31 shots on Sunday afternoon meant he was a worthy champion, not just of the Tour Championship but also of the overall Race to Dubai as he added to his WGC-Workday Championship and Open Championship wins.

"It's really special," he said after becoming the first US golfer ever to win the European Tour’s order of merit. "It's an honour to be the first American to put my name on there with so many greats."

Matt Fitzpatrick needed to defend his title and for Morikawa to finish worse than ninth to win the Race to Dubai and that looked possible when the Englishman recorded his seventh birdie of the day on the 15th to take the lead.

Playing five groups behind, Morikawa was in a tie for sixth at the time but as Fitzpatrick stumbled with bogeys on the 16th and 17th, the American began his birdie-happy finish.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I was not watching what Matt Fitzpatrick was doing and boy did he put up a run," Morikawa added. "He came out firing and was near the lead but it's 18 holes and all I needed was to catch a spark."