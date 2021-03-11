Wayward McIlroy's Players defence off to horror start after quadruple bogey has him well off early pace

A gruesome quadruple-bogey at the 18th at TPC Sawgrass means Rory McIlroy will need something close to a miracle to defend his Players Championship title.

The World No.11 found the water twice at the finishing hole - his ninth of the day - and then three-putted for an eight at the par-four on his way to a seven-over 79 in the opening round of his title defence in Ponte Vedra Beach.

It was an ugly first day at Sawgrass for McIlroy, who tied his career-worst opening nine hole score by taking 43 strokes to reach the turn, which also featured a double-bogey at his opening hole of the day, the 10th.

The Holywood man had admitted earlier in the week that he was finding his misses "uncontrollable", and so it proved as he hooked his first shot of the day into the trees and then did likewise by sending both his tee shot and his third shot on the 18th into the water.

But while that will be the stand-out moment, the round as a whole was one of a player low on confidence. McIlroy had four three-putts in his round, and that was his first 79 since the opening day of the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

It means he will need a big second round in order to reach the weekend let alone retain the crown he won two years ago, and he couldn't even give himself much of a glimmer of hope going into tomorrow's second round in a rollercoaster even-par back nine.

McIlroy's woes would have been further exacerbated by the fact that playing partner Sergio Garcia is the leader among the early starters at seven-under-par - a full 14 shots better than the Ulsterman.

The Spaniard had four birdies and two eagles in his round of 65, closing with one of those eagles to put himself three ahead of England's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Canada's Corey Conners after the first half of day one at TPC Sawgrass.

As far as starts go, McIlroy's couldn't have come much worse. Starting on the par-four 10th, McIlroy hooked his fairway wood off the tee and was forced to drop from an unplayable lie, eventually tapping in for a double-bogey six.

After not taking advantage of the par-five 11th or the short par-four 12th, where he was just off the green after his drive, the World No.11 then dropped another shot at the par-three 13th after a three-putt bogey.

An excellent chance at birdie passed him by when an eight-foot putt slid by at the 15th, and after another good birdie chance didn't go his way on the par-five 16th, it paved the way for the horror show at 18.

To his credit, McIlroy recovered superbly with back-to-back birdies to start his back-nine, but frustratingly he gave both shots back by missing putts from four and three feet respectively at the third and fourth holes.

He responded well again with another birdie at the fifth, but it would all end just as poorly as it started, the 31-year-old flying the green on his closing hole, the par-five ninth, and three-putting once again for a closing bogey.

By comparison, Graeme McDowell had a relatively uneventful opening round in Florida, however he will be frustrated that he couldn't convert a promising front nine into a better score than a one-over 73.

The Rathmore man, who also started at the 10th, birdied the par-five 16th to move one-under at the turn - which was, at that point, just one back of the lead - but he would drop shots at the first and seventh on his inward nine.

But, given the overall scoring, it's not a terrible day for the 41-year-old, who is looking to make the cut at a tournament for only the third time in his last nine events, a run stretching back to November.

Meanwhile, on the European Tour, Cormac Sharvin is the best of the Irish after a one-under-par 70 in his opening round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha.

The Ardglass man fired five birdies in his round and will likely need something similar to reach the weekend at Education City Golf Club, where Scotland's David Law leads by one after a seven-under 64.

It wasn't such a good day for Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell, who carded a four-over 75 and will need a big round to make the cut, as will Ireland's Paul Dunne, who opened with a three-over 74.

Elsewhere, leading Northern Irish women's amateur Olivia Mehaffey has been handed an invite to next week's Symetra Tour opener in Arizona.

The Royal County Down ace, who plays college golf at Arizona State, will tee it up at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa at the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic, the first event on the second-tier Tour schedule.

This is further exposure to the professional circuit for Mehaffey, the Amateur World No.20, who made the cut on her Major debut at last year's ANA Inspiration and will compete alongside fellow amateurs Rose Zhang and Ashley Menne next week.

Although there is a $30,000 prize fund on offer, Mehaffey is not eligible to earn any financial reward due to her amateur status, however there is plenty of prestige on offer should she perform well.