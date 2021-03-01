'We're rooting for him': Rory McIlroy pays tribute to Tiger Woods after wearing Sunday red at WGC Workday Championship

Rory McIlroy was one of the players who wore red and black on Sunday in tribute to Tiger Woods.

For Rory McIlroy and younger generation of PGA Tour professionals, Tiger Woods was a boyhood hero turned competitor at the top level of the game.

A car crash last week left the 15-time major champion hospitalised with fractures to his tibia and fibula and further injuries to his foot and ankle. Those were stablised with the use of rod, screws and pins and Woods is now 'in good spirits' as he begins his recovery.

Back out on Tour, McIlroy and some of his fellow competitors wore Woods' trademark red and black Sunday outfit in the final round of the WGC Workday Championship.

For Woods himself, watching on from hospital, it was a much-needed boost.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," he said on Twitter.

“To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau were also among the players to wear red and black, while Woods' old rival Phil Mickelson did likewise on the PGA Tour Champions, as did former world number one Annika Sorenstam on the LPGA Tour.

For McIlroy, it was a simple way to show where his thoughts were lying.

"I guess for us it's just a gesture to let him know that we're thinking about him and we're rooting for him," said the world number eight.

"Obviously things are looking a little better today than they were on Tuesday, but he's still got aways to go. He's got a huge recovery ahead of him.

"I think (it was) just for everyone to show their appreciation for what he means to us out here. If there was no Tiger Woods, I think the Tour and the game of golf in general would be in a worse place.

"He's meant a lot to us, he still does mean a lot to us and I think that was just a little way to show that."

The tournament itself was won by Colin Morikawa, who finished three shots clear of Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel to become only the second player, along with Woods, to win a major and a World Golf Championship before turning 25.

McIlroy finished six shots back in a tie for sixth after a one under par final round.

It was a marked improvement on his previous outing, when he missed his first cut since The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019, but McIlroy says his game is still a work in progress ahead of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players' Championship next week.

"I'm still searching a little bit," he said. "There were signs that there's some good stuff in there.

"I think if anything I felt good with the putter this week. I changed from the (TaylorMade) Spider back to the blade (TaylorMade TP Juno) which felt good

"It was a little better off the tee as well, and my wedges are good."

McIlroy conceded it's his mid-irons that are the biggest outstanding issue, shown most clearly in his par three performance; four over par for the week having hit only six of 16 greens.

"I hit some really loose shots and made three bogeys on the par threes (on Sunday) because of tee shots," he said. "I've still got a little bit of work to do.

"I don't know where my miss is at the minute. There are lefts and rights in there, which is not ideal when you've got trouble on both sides. At least if you have a one-way miss you can sort of play away from it.

"I've got a couple of golf courses coming up in Bay Hill and TPC (Sawgrass) where there's some water to contend with and some trouble lurking on both sides.

"I guess if I can come to a World Golf Championship with the best players in the world and not feel like I'm my best and still contend, that's a good sign."