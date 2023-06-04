Who is Northern Ireland’s latest golfing sensation Tom McKibbin?

At just 20-years-old, Tom McKibbin is the latest Northern Irish star to come off the rank on the DP World Tour.

Like Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke and Jonathan Caldwell before him, the Holywood man has ascended the ranks of the professional game and has now entered the winner’s circle for the first time.

It has been a rapid rise for McKibbin, who only turned professional a couple of years ago and was only the second Irish golfer to break into the top-300 of the world rankings as a teenager after McIlroy.

Unsurprisingly, given they both hail from the same club, McKibbin has been compared to the World No.3 on many occasions, a comparison that the man himself has admitted is “getting a little old”, but the pair did tread a similar path to the top through their local club.

Both forged extremely successful amateur careers that earmarked them for stardom, with McKibbin’s route seeing him earn victories on both sides of the Atlantic as a teen, claiming the win at the Junior Honda Classic aged just 12, and then at the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and the Peter McEvoy Trophy.

He would represent GB & Ireland at the Jacques Léglise Trophy for elite amateur golfers, was selected by friend McIlroy for the Major Champions Invitational in 2018 and was an Ireland international at the age of just 16, playing in the Home Internationals at Lahinch in 2019.

However, cruelly he never goet the chance to take his talents to college in America as most elite golfers do these days, McKibbin having verbally committed to the University of Florida. but unable to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That disappointment was followed by another with the shock news that he wouldn’t be in the GB & Ireland squad for the 2021 Walker Cup at Seminole in Florida but, armed by that frustration, McKibbin dove head first into the professional ranks and, while his first three events saw him miss the cut, he wouldn’t take long to find his feet.

Three top-20 finishes came before the end of the 2021 season on the Challenge Tour before last season he really broke out, a run of five straight top-15 finishes on the European second tier — including a second place at the Irish Challenge — and back-to-back top-six finishes to end the season earning him a top-20 spot on the Road to Mallorca, earning him promotion to the DP World Tour.

Even before his breakthrough win McKibbin looked like he belonged at this level, finishing in the top-20 in his first three events at the end of last year, all in Africa, and he held the 36-hole lead at the Singapore Classic in February before eventually finishing in the top-15.

But this week is his crowing glory, all those years of hard work rewarded with the win in Germany that proves he belongs at this level.

From winning at amateur level as a 12-year-old to winning as a professional. McKibbin’s star has begun to shine, and it will be a long time before it dies out.