Why golf's big guns will follow Rory McIlroy's lead over Premier League snub... for now

Looking on: Rory McIlroy during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship

It's been the talk of the changing room for months - a 'will they, won't they' guessing game where, until now, few could predict the outcome.

The idea of a lucrative Premier Golf League (PGL) is certainly an attractive proposition for the top-48 players in the world who would be picked - though maybe not so great for those who don't make the cut.

With football, cricket and Formula One all cashing in on huge global media rights, why not golf, too?

But turning the golfing world upside down is a tricky proposition for those involved, even when there's £200m in prize money up for grabs.

For the PGL to work, all the best golfers in the world have to be signed up, otherwise what's the point? It's all or none.

But any player who puts his hand up too early faces a lifetime ban from the rival PGA and European Tours if the whole thing doesn't get off the ground.

So, as in cases of 'you go first', a game of cat-and-mouse has ensued, with players giving interviews saying they've been approached and are interested - but not that interested.

They are, of course, tempted by the oodles of money on offer, and of being part of a golfing elite, but also fearful of the backlash, the accusations of greed and lack of loyalty, and being on the 'wrong side of history'.

Until now. Finally, this week, Rory McIlroy has stepped forward and said: "No, I will not join."

And neither will Tiger Woods, the Ulsterman chipped in.

'Rory McIlroy may have just put a dagger into the Premier League', said the New York Post headline.

After all, without McIlroy and Woods, the two most famous players on the planet, how could the PGL work?

It's not the first time the Holywood-born player has taken a stance.

Last year he was the first to announce that he would not take part in a tournament in Saudi Arabia because of the country's appalling human rights record.

"No, I won't go, and it's 100% a morality issue," he said.

The PGL is also reported to be backed by Saudi money, but McIlroy did not say whether that was a factor in his decision, saying only that he would not join because he didn't like "being told what to do".

That's because part of the deal is a commitment to playing 972 holes of golf a year. That's 18 tournaments, 54 holes each, all over the world. On top of the four Majors.

Like Formula One, the league would also be built around 12 teams of four, so you'd have Rory's Rockets, Tiger's Topshots and so on.

But if you're as good - and as wealthy - as McIlroy, you don't want to have to play when you don't feel like it.

As he said of Woods: "He's got two young kids. He openly said last week he wants to play 12 times a year, this league is proposing 18, so he's not going to do it."

Also ringing in Rory's ears will be some harsh words from nine-time Major champion Gary Player, himself a fairly outspoken figure, who had singled out the Ulsterman and said: "I think Rory made $23m (£17.8m) last year without even taking in his contracts. How much money do you want? Loyalty to me is very big."

The South African is passionate about loyalty to the PGA Tour, which has brought fame and fortune to all the top players.

Player also said he didn't want to see a tour with just 48 players when the current one has 125, which he didn't think was even enough.

He's got a point; the stuff of dreams, when an unknown player can come from nowhere, shoot the best rounds of his life and win, would be gone. Instead you'd have the same 'best 48 players in the world' competing against each other, time after time.

As for being on the right side of history, it was Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer who broke away from the PGA of America in the 1960s to form the PGA Tour. But then, in 1994, Palmer came out against the Australian Greg Norman's failed attempt at a breakaway world tour.

Being on the right side of history can just mean being on the side which prevails.

This is not lost on McIlroy, who also said of the PGL: "My position is I'm against it until there may come a day that I can't be against it. If everyone else goes, I might have no choice, but at this point I don't like what they're proposing."

It's called keeping your options open, but I expect that, for now, where Rory goes, others will follow.

Anthony Harwood is a former foreign editor of the Daily Mail