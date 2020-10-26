Why Harry Diamond's joke with a jag has left Rory McIlroy in no doubt how to get into tournament-winning form for The Masters

A running joke with a jag from caddie Harry Diamond has Rory McIlroy in little doubt after what he needs to fix leading into The Masters.

The world number five is taking two weeks off competitive action before the year's final major tees off at August on November 12.

Between now and then, he will play a couple of advance practice rounds at the world famous venue. There, McIlroy says, he'll be focusing on how to be slightly less 'perfect'.

While that might seem something of a strange tactic, it was his best attempt at explaining his bid to avoid the compounding errors that led to his eight bogeys and three doubles at last week's Zozo Championship.

McIlroy actually carded a career-record 29 birdies across the 72-hole tournament but, thanks to his drop-shots, could only muster a tied 17th place finish, eight shots behind winner Patrick Cantlay.

Caddie Diamond, McIlroy's childhood best friend who has been a permanent fixture on the bag since 2017, wasn't going to let him forget exactly what the problem was either.

"I kept saying to Harry every time I made a birdie, '23, 24, 25'," McIlroy explained. "But he said, 'That's not a good thing. You're 20th in the tournament and you made so many birdies.'

"It was just a running joke for the week. If I can keep making that many birdies every tournament, sooner or later I'm going to get rid of the bad stuff and I'm going to be right there."

And it's in order to do that, McIlroy admits, that he has to get comfortable with hitting less than the 'perfect' recovery shot, citing his only drop-shot of his final round, at the par five 16th.

Having found the water with his second shot, care of an unfavourable kick off a tree, McIlroy then put his fourth into the greenside bunker, thereby surrendering all-but any chance of par.

"I've compounded errors this week a little bit, and last week as well, when I get out of position," he said. "On 16, I was trying to be super cute to just land it on the green, get it close so I could save par instead of just saying to give myself a putt from 10 or 12 feet.

"I'm trying to be almost too perfect and I'm maybe just being a touch aggressive when I get myself out of position.

"So it's just about taking my medicine a little bit more when I do. That was the story of the week."

That said, such an up-and-down game trajectory is, in theory at least, easier to turn into tournament-winning form that flat-lining par golf.

"I think it's easier to eradicate bogeys than it is to find birdies," McIlroy mused.

"My game's there, I'm hitting plenty of good shots and giving myself plenty of chances.

"I've played tournaments where I feel like all I can do is make pars, which is not a bad thing, but at the end of the day that's not what's going to give you chances to win tournaments.

"I'd much rather the bad spells are a little more like this. At least you're having the good holes and giving yourself chances for birdies. The bad stuff then, that's easier to get rid of. That's a more conservative play off the tee, that's hitting it to the fat part of the green, it's all that. It's more of a strategy thing."

Next time he faces the media, it will be at Augusta National, and there's absolutely zero doubt he'll have to face face a question or five about a potential career grand slam.

In case anybody hadn't caught the coverage every year since 2015, if McIlroy ever dons the green jacket presented to the Masters champion, he will become only the sixth player in the modern era to win golf's four major championships, following Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

But we don't have to mention that until the week itself, especially with the build-up being all a little different to the tournament's usual, season-opening Easter spot in the schedule.

"I like this more," said McIlroy of the autumn timing. "There's not as much hype, not as much noise.

"We're right in the thick of the season as well, where everyone's just trying to end their year on a high note and take a bit of time off, enjoy the holidays and come back in the new year."

Rory himself will be doing just that after Augusta, expecting not to play again until the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, starting on January 28.

Now just to get a new jacket in time for Christmas.