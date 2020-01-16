Why Rory McIlroy is right to look to morality over Saudi Arabia riches

To the promoter Eddie Hearn, they are 'idiots' for protesting against a boxing match in Saudi Arabia when the country is offering to pump serious money into the sport.

American golfer Phil Mickelson was just as dismissive when he was criticised for his decision to play in a tournament in the desert kingdom later this month. "I understand those who are upset or disappointed. You'll be okay," he said.

But for the most part, sportsmen and women who agree to play in Saudi Arabia choose to stay neutral, sitting on the fence much like their predecessors did when accepting lucrative offers to go to South Africa during the apartheid era.

"I'm not a politician, I'm a pro golfer," said Justin Rose.

Read more Major sports events held in Saudi Arabia

British boxer Anthony Joshua, who recently won his world heavyweight titles back in Saudi Arabia, said it was "impossible for him to put on a cape and save the world".

But a few, like golfer Rory McIlroy, do take a stand by refusing to play. "No, I won't go, and it's 100% a morality issue," said the Ulsterman.

Must make for an interesting encounter when they all bump into each other in the changing room.

So what is the correct response when sportsmen and women are offered large amounts of money to play in a country which is a serial abuser of human rights, locking up and even executing people for offences which in the West would not even merit an on-the-spot fine? And what should our response be when they choose to take the Saudi riyal and, with the accompanying blaze of publicity, help prop up such a discredited regime?

Hearn can't understand what the fuss is all about, pointing to companies like House of Fraser, Gucci, Chanel and Starbucks who are all happy to trade in Saudi Arabia.

While promoting Joshua's fight last month he was all bluster in interviews, calling out people who question his or his fighter's decision, making out that his critics are just hopelessly naive about the need to invest in and grow the sport.

Perhaps he should take some lessons from his father, whose business he inherited and who last week at least showed some respect for the views of people who are against taking sport to Saudi Arabia. Now World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn has been feeling some heat over his controversial decision to play a new tournament in Riyadh in October, with the champion earning £500,000 from a total fund of £2.5m.

"Every player can go or pass," he said, leaving it open for people to make their owns minds up.

Hearn Snr pointed out there were probably half a dozen countries in the world with human rights issues, and he believed the best way to promote change in those places was engagement, and to use sport as a conduit for reform.

It helps when there's millions of pounds on the table and you represent a sport that was 'dying' when you took over in 2009, I suppose.

In those 10 years, Hearn has increased the sport's prize pot from £3.5m to £17m, and he wants to double that in the next 10. But at least, unlike his son, he does show some respect for the feelings of those who do not agree with him about using dodgy places like Saudi Arabia to do that.

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK's head of campaigns, said the glamour of sport was being used as "a public relations tool to distract from the darker realities" of life in Saudi Arabia.

"We're not telling snooker players whether they should or shouldn't go to Riyadh," he said.

"But they certainly need to be aware of how this tournament fits with Saudi Arabia's recent drive to 'sportswash' their abysmal human rights record."

World No.8 Kyren Wilson (28) was clearly not fazed about going when he said: "The political side and the ethical decisions are not something that I am involved in. That is down to those in control. As players we often live in a snooker bubble."

Yes, Kyren, but you've still got a brain and a conscience, and hopefully some sense of morality.

I'm reminded of the moment which Joshua described last month when celebrating his victory over Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia, looking up to the VIP area where the country's de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman was looking straight at him, pumping his fist in celebration.

As Joshua looked up at the crown prince and clenched his fist in return, what was going through his mind?

Did it even occur to him what this man represented?

That, according to the CIA, he 'most likely' ordered the murder of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, that he is responsible for the jailing and torture of people campaigning for women's rights, that he has overseen a four-year-long bombing campaign in Yemen which has left 100,000 dead and 85,000 infants on the brink of starvation.

Joshua is a man who comes across as very right-on, campaigning against racism in sport.

And yet he is prepared to turn a blind eye to the behaviour of someone like MBS, whose reputation is one of the most toxic in the world.

At the end of the day, it is down to the conscience of every sportsman or woman, every boxing, snooker, golf or wrestling promoter, about whether they accept money to help prop up such an appalling regime.

As Hearn Snr says, you can "either go or pass". And I know what I would do.

Anthony Harwood is a former foreign editor of the Daily Mail