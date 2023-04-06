Why Rory McIlroy wouldn’t be the first or even second owner of a famous green jacket from Holywood, Co Down

When he tees it up in the first round at The Masters, Rory McIlroy will be going in search of Holywood’s third green jacket at Augusta National.

Yes, you read that right. And no, history has not been rewritten to hand the World No.3 the 2011 title, nor rewarded him for that bunker shot a year ago with a new set of clothes.

For what many perhaps do not realise is that Northern Ireland — and, by sheer coincidence, a small town of just 11,257 people — has not one but two members at Augusta National.

Until November it was just one, former Royal County Down captain and Chairman of the Royal & Ancient Committee Ian Webb holding the fort on his own, but late last year he was joined by another RCD member in Douglas Wheeler, both hailing from the Co Down town.

For Webb, it didn’t take him long to work his way into the inner circle at Augusta, coming to The Masters in 1994 as part of his role with the R&A to help out with rulings on course and then receiving an invite to join their ranks four years later.

Wheeler, meanwhile, is the club’s most recent member, the 61-year-old the director of Ballyhackamore Holdings and Wayford Properties.

The Northern Irish pair are in esteemed company, the members list also including the likes of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a member at Augusta — © AP

Indeed, to be a member at Augusta is one of the highest honours in golf. Unlike most clubs, you cannot walk in and flash a wad of cash; Augusta is strictly invite only, and there tend not to be any more than 300 members at one time.

The fees are estimated to be somewhere in the “low five figures”, according to a 2012 Huffington Post article, but the benefits are plentiful, not least full and free access to the club during non-Masters weeks, while there is five-star accommodation on-site waiting for them whenever they visit the club for the cheap price of $100 a night when you consider the amenities offered.

Indeed, compared to some clubs in the US, Augusta’s membership fees are relatively affordable, with some of the more exclusive clubs charging members in the six-figure range.

Of course, there are expectations on members as well. During Masters week the green jackets must be worn at all times and most will take on official roles during the week, too.

Webb will be a roving rules official. Wheeler will also be on site. But it is a small price to pay to be part of golf’s minority elite. Ask any member at Augusta — actually, you can’t, as they are barred from talking to the media besides Chairman Fred S Ridley — and they will tell you it is absolutely worth every penny.

So, as he tees off today, McIlroy will indeed be keen to finally bring a green jacket back to Holywood.

Just not their first.