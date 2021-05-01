World Invitational still on track to host fans this year with course changes to provide added challenge

Winning feeling: American John Catlin on his way to victory at Galgorm which staged a fine Irish Open

Plans are still in place for spectators to be in attendance at this year's ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs.

The tournament, which will be held from July 29 to August 1, will see some of the world's top men's and women's golfers compete for an equal prize fund across the two Co Antrim courses in an event tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies' European Tour.

And tournament organisers have confirmed that the plan is for limited numbers of spectators to be allowed in provided the number of Covid-19 cases and the uptake in vaccinations continue on their current trends.

"I think we're the main event in town for Northern Ireland this summer, so hopefully local sports fans will be busting to get to an event," said operations director Ross Oliver.

"And when they get here, they'll have a great time. Everything will be Covid compliant with the regulations at the time but we'll really offer something for the spectator to enjoy.

"On the course we won't have any grandstands, which will be strange, but with everything associated with Covid and social distancing, a grandstand quickly loses its capacity if you have to apply two-metre distancing."

Also completed now is Galgorm's newly refurbished 18th hole, which has been done up to provide a much more significant challenge at the end of the tournament compared to what it has been in previous years.

"We now have an 18th which is a finishing hole to remember and it was our signature project over the autumn," added Oliver.

"We've introduced a new bunker up the left-hand side (of the fairway) at the distance where the men and the women's professionals would hit it off the tee.

"But really it's the second shot, if you're going for the green in two, we have a new lake and a river that runs just short left of the green, and then a water feature and landscaping to the left of the green that will hopefully have plenty of fans come July and August."