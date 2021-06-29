'You work all of last year for this event': Thornton insists Irish Open is season highlight for local stars

Looking forward: Simon Thornton says the Irish Open is the highlight of many players’ year

While this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is just another stop on the European Tour for some golfers, for others it’s the week they wait for all year round.

Though the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be delighted to play in their home Open, the reality is the tournament is not the biggest week of their seasons and, for the average European Tour player, the event has lost some of its lustre having been relegated from its Rolex Series status for this year.

But for Newcastle’s Simon Thornton, who will tee it up at Mount Juliet this week as one of three national invites having won the 2020 Irish PGA Championship, this is what he’s been building towards for the last 12 months — and he’s intent on enjoying every moment of it.

“For regional players, this is the highlight of the year. You work all of last year just for this one event this year,” says Thornton, who is joined by fellow PGA professionals Colm Moriarty and Neil O’Briain in the field. “We’re looking forward to this, for sure.”

A former European Tour player himself, Thornton hasn’t held a top-tier card since 2015 but has proven to be a perennial winner on the local PGA circuit, most notably claiming the Irish PGA Championship on three occasions in 2011, 2018 and 2020, while also being the professional at Tulfarris in Co Wicklow.

Rory McIlroy

He could still give it a go on the mainstream tours, such is his domination on the local scene, but the Co Down man says life outside the spotlight suits him better and that he’s happy for weeks like this to be one-offs rather than the norm.

“Ideally, we’d all play on the PGA Tour and be spending weeks off in Barbados!” he laughs.

“Right now I enjoy being at home with the family and playing a bit on the PGA circuit or at Tulfarris — I can marry the two together quite well.

“For me, it’s the best of both worlds and Tulfarris is going from strength to strength. It’s a great place to be.

“Being on the European Tour week in, week out, to be honest I’d had enough of it all. But I know on my day I can compete. I’m not coming down just to make up the numbers.”

So what is the aim for Thornton this week, then? It won’t be an easy task, especially since he’ll have a strong field — including McIlroy, Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Tommy Fleetwood — opposing him.

But the Newcastle man — who will be aiming to better his best finish at an Irish Open when he came tied-21st at Killarney in 2011 — believes with the pressure off his shoulders, he can go and enjoy the experience.

“I can go and just hit it because I haven’t played much golf, I’m not expecting anything,” insists the 44-year-old.

“And with Covid it will be different, I can’t take the family down or anything like that, but it’ll still be a great week. There will be fans there and they’re going to be loud and looking forward to it, maybe more than us!

“Let’s be honest, these guys are playing week in, week out and they’re competitive every week, whereas we’re teeing it up and seeing what happens.

“I know once I get on the first tee it’ll be down to work and concentrating on playing how I can play. I know if I play the best I can then I can mix it. All I can say is I can give it a go!”

Elsewhere, Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy will aim to reach The Open Championship when he tees it up in final qualifying at West Lancashire today, with the top-three finishers after two rounds securing their place at Royal St George’s next month.

Meanwhile, today marks the start of the Irish Boys Amateur Open, where Malone’s Fionn Dobbin and the Belvoir Park duo of Darcy Hogg and Luke Kelly will be among the leading contenders at Athenry.

The Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close also gets under way today at Westport, with two rounds of stroke play before the match play begins on Thursday.