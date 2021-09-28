‘You’re Rory f**king McIlroy’: Shane Lowry reveals Ryder Cup blast that inspired Holywood star’s singles win

Rory McIlroy lost his three doubles matches at the Ryder Cup but roared back with a win over Xander Schauffele on Sunday. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry revealed how he took a leaf out of JP Fitzgerald’s book and inspired Rory McIlroy to restore some pride with an emphatic singles win at Whistling Straits.

The Clara man cried on Sunday as Europe were handed a painful 19-9 thrashing — something he didn’t do even after winning The Open at Royal Portrush or welcoming his second daughter Ivy into the world earlier this month.

He refuses to accept the Americans are set for a new era of dominance and admitted he had to remind a down­cast McIlroy he was a four-time Major winner before the Holywood star took down Xander Schauffele 3&2.

It was a repeat of the first round of The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017 when McIlroy made five bogeys in the first six holes and caddie Fitzgerald bellowed, “You’re Rory McIlroy, what the f*** are you doing?”

Asked about American claims that this is a new dynasty, he said: “Ah, f*** that. We’ve got top players. I said to Rory McIlroy before we went out this morning. ‘You’re Rory f*****g McIlroy. You’re already one of the best players of all time, and you’re 32. Go and show it today.’ And he did.

“Jon Rahm is going to win 10 Majors. He’s one of the best golfers you’ve ever seen.”

Lowry added: “Poults, never beaten in singles. Viktor Hovland. We’ve so much talent there. No doubt there’s going to be a good few of us on the team next time and a few others. Everyone there will be good enough to win the Ryder Cup.”

The Ryder Cup surpassed Lowry’s expectations, and he can’t wait to make a second appearance in Rome in 2023.

“I came here with an open mind, and it was the best time of my life,” he said. “I’ve loved every single minute of it. I loved being a part of this team playing with such legends of European golf, being a part of Paddy’s team.

“I feel very disappointed for Padraig. He doesn’t deserve this. He’s one of the greatest players ever from Europe. One of my best friends and I’m so disappointed that I couldn’t do better for him.

“Look, I got things out of this week I’ll look back on. The 18th hole yesterday, holing that putt under that pressure is huge for me. It’s been an unreal week — I can’t describe how good it’s been, and we’ve been absolutely hammered.

“Speaking from a golfer’s personal point of view, the result was closer than people might think it is. Friday was very disappointing, giving them all the momentum.

“They holed the putts, got all the breaks. Everything they did went well for them.

“There’s no doubt I’ll have a few more of these left in me. I never want to miss one of these again.”

“I’d obviously wanted to play more. Everyone there wants to play more. We were told what the story was and I fully trusted everything that he did. We were just outplayed.

“We tried as best we could and it just wasn’t good enough.

“I can’t believe there are no tournaments like this for another two years. I can’t believe I’ve got to go and play individual tournaments.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. You wouldn’t believe the experience I’ve had this week.”