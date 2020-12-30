Gurney blasts "terrible" display despite victory over Van der Voort to secure world quarter-final spot

Daryl Gurney celebrates on his way to victory over Vincent van der Voort at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Daryl Gurney described his performance as "terrible" despite battling his way into the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship with a 4-2 win over Vincent van der Voort.

The 34-year-old matched his best showing at the World Championships by reaching the last-eight at Alexandra Palace, firing a 93.65 average and eight 180s against the Netherlands native.

Derry man Gurney missed six match darts in the sixth set, finishing with a 32.5% checkout rate, but managed to shake off those issues in the deciding leg of the set to claim the victory on double-16.

Gurney will now face either the in-form Gerwyn Price or Mervyn King in the last-eight clash, which will be played on New Year's Day.

"I think I was terrible; I was very lucky in the first set," the 34-year-old after the victory. "I need to improve; I was putting myself under pressure. I had maybe two hours’ sleep last night.

"The mindset is going to change now. Once I can get a day off, I’ll be refreshed."

The No.11 seed took the first set, with Dutchman Van der Voort battling back to claim the second, but Gurney then found form to win the third and fourth sets to take a 3-1 lead.

He nearly had another reason to celebrate when he almost found a nine-darter on his way to winning the fourth set, wiring double-12 after eight perfect throws before cleaning up to take the set.

World No.37 Van der Voort then found an extra gear of his own and claimed the fifth set 3-0, and when Gurney couldn't find the clinching dart in set six, the nerves were jangling.

But Gurney held his throw in the final leg to claim the set 3-2 and the match, taking him into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017.