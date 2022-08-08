Hail Team NI’s best-ever Commonwealth Games!

Boxers grab five gold medals to take tally for our sporting heroes to seven

It turned into Super Sunday for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games — as five of our boxers sparked a gold rush in Birmingham.

On a remarkable day, Jude Gallagher, Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and both Walsh siblings, Aidan and Michaela, claimed top spot on the podium. A sixth boxer, Carly McNaul, had to settle for silver.

It took our golden tally to seven at this year's Games, surpassing the previous record of five at Victoria, Canada, in 1994.

Portaferry's Ciara Mageean also struck silver in the 1500m yesterday.

In total, Team NI now has 18 medals — our greatest ever total at the Commonwealths.

But it was our boxers who packed the biggest punch in Birmingham.

Gallagher was first to claim gold after opponent Joseph Commey withdrew from their Featherweight final.

That was followed by Eagleson picking up gold, although this time in the ring as with a unanimous points victory over Ghana's Abraham Mensah in the Bantamweight final.

Aidan Walsh triumphed in the Light Middleweight division with a commanding unanimous points win over Mozambique's Tiago Osorio Muxanga.

Broadhurst quickly followed as she cruised to her own unanimous points decision victory over Gemma Richardson in the Women's Lightweight final.

Michaela Walsh

And Michaela Walsh rounded it all off with another one-sided performance in the Women's Featherweight final, defeating Nigeria's Elizabeth Oshoba by unanimous decision.

The quintet join swimmer Bethany Firth and the Men’s Fours lawn bowls team as the Northern Irish athletes to claim gold.

Bethany Firth celebrates

Last night, Paddy Barnes Snr, father of Paddy Barnes who won gold himself in the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014, said NI’s boxers have been “incredible”.

Mr Barnes said their success “wasn’t exactly unexpected” due to Northern Ireland’s history with the sport.

“We know how good we are, we know how hard we work, and this is a testament to the coaches and the clubs and what they’ve put around them.”

Asked if we could see an increase in young people wanting to take up the sport, Mr Barnes said “success is always helpful, but our clubs in the North here are overflowing as it is”.

“What I want to see is more investment in boxing, we have been starved of investment for years and we are the leading part of Ireland in boxing in not only the Commonwealth Games but in the Olympics as well. It’s time the government coughed up more money.”

Michaela Walsh after her victory

Co Antrim Boxing Association’s Malachy Scott echoed Mr Barnes’ comments, saying our Games heroes were “absolutely fantastic”.

“It’s great for all boxing clubs, their families right down to the grassroots clubs. We have about 60 clubs here in Co Antrim and everyone is celebrating,” he said.

“It will garner a lot more support for kids of all ages in the sport, we have kids on the pathway to develop themselves in the sport as well as personally.”

The Games end tonight with a star-stunned closing ceremony.